Judicate West Bolsters Southern California Neutral Line-up With Barbara J. Mandell Addition

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Barbara J. Mandell, Esq. to its roster of neutrals. Mandell will be based in the Los Angeles office and is available for mediations statewide.

"Barbara has litigated and mediated hundreds of insurance coverage and bad faith cases over the years, earning a reputation for her knowledge and expertise in coverage disputes,” said Rosemarie Chiusano Aubert, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Co-Founder of Judicate West. “Her intelligent, candid, and reasonable approach to resolving cases consistently drew praise from mediators and opposing counsel alike, many of whom encouraged her to pursue a career in mediation. We are thrilled she pursued mediation and now brings her invaluable experience to our clients.”

Mandell has more than 40 years of experience tackling matters involving insurance carriers, individuals and businesses. She has litigated and mediated civil matters including personal injury, real estate, insurance coverage and bad faith. She tried matters as a partner with prominent Southern California law firms, including her own firm, and as staff counsel with a commercial insurance carrier.

Mandell has served as a settlement officer in the Resolve Law L.A. Mandatory Settlement Conference Program for the Los Angeles County Superior Court since its inception in early 2020. She previously served as a settlement officer in the court’s CRASH Program. Additionally, she is a member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association and has been recognized as a “Super Lawyer” by Southern California Super Lawyers for the last five years. She earned her J.D. from Loyola Law School (1982) and her B.S. from Adelphi University (1977). In 2019, she earned a certificate in “Mediating the Litigated Case” from the Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution at the University of Pepperdine School of Law.

For more than 30 years, Judicate West has been one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

