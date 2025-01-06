DP World Partners with Gemini Cooperation to Strengthen Canadian Cargo Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, announces a new partnership with the Gemini Cooperation to enhance cargo operations throughout Canada. Beginning in February 2025, DP World will introduce several new container services at its terminals at the Port of Vancouver, Port of Prince Rupert and Port Saint John.

The agreement with the new Gemini Cooperation between Maersk A/S and Hapag-Lloyd AG will allow DP World to present additional options for cargo loading and discharge in Vancouver, Prince Rupert and Saint John. By leveraging its network of terminals across Canada, DP World can provide enhanced resilience in the event of disruption.

This collaboration will strengthen trade connections between Asia, Europe, and North America. Vancouver and Prince Rupert will handle key shipping services to and from Asia, while Saint John will manage services connecting to Northern Europe.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “This partnership with Gemini Cooperation reaffirms our vision of enabling smarter trade and bolstering the resilience of global supply chains. By uniting the strengths of DP World’s Canadian terminal network with the innovative approach of Gemini Cooperation, we are paving the way for seamless and reliable connections between Asia, Europe, and North America.”

The Gemini Cooperation, which launches in February 2025, aims to deliver a fast, flexible and interconnected ocean network and achieve 90% on-time vessel arrivals, delivering dependable service across DP World’s Canadian gateways. Customers will benefit from predictable schedules and reduced disruptions, ensuring greater consistency in cargo movements.

Prince Rupert’s proximity to Asia—North America’s closest port to the region—combined with advanced connectivity to critical rail routes and uncongested infrastructure, makes it both the fastest service from APAC and an indispensable hub for transpacific trade.

DP World continues to strengthen Canada’s role in facilitating global trade. The company recently welcomed two additional cranes to Port Saint John, enhancing its container handling capacity and increasing operational efficiency, and continues to expand its terminal at the Port of Vancouver.

Vessels and services under the Gemini partnership are now open for bookings, with cargo discharge at preferred DP World terminals. For more information, please visit www.dpworld.com.

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

