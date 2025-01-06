Canon U.S.A., Inc. Honored with BLI 2025 BLI Pick Awards for the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4900 Series

Melville, NY, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce that its imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4925i/4935i/4945i multifunction devices have won the prestigious Buyers Lab (BLI) 2025 Pick Awards from Keypoint Intelligence. Keypoint noted that these devices stood out for their excellent performance, reliability, and innovative features that help meet the demands of modern businesses.

Canon’s imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4900 Series was praised for its reliability, during Keypoint’s rigorous testing. Keypoint noted that this high level of durability makes it a top choice for businesses with mid-level black-and-white print volume seeking long-term performance with minimal disruption.

In today’s fast-paced digitization environment, Keypoint noted that the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4900 Series shines with outstanding scan speeds and the ability to create scanned file sizes that are small compared to other tested models in this range, addressing the needs of organizations moving towards paperless workflows. Keypoint noted that these Canon devices also excel in searchable PDF accuracy, allowing users the ability to efficiently digitize and retrieve critical information.

Designed to handle demanding multi-user environments, the series also boasts competitive print speeds and fast job stream performance, making it a highly productive choice for office environments. From small to mid-size departments to fast-paced workgroups, these devices are designed to help support seamless collaboration and efficiency.

When it comes to image quality, Canon’s imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4900 Series delivers outstanding results, featuring clean text, fine lines, bold solids, and a distinct halftone range. This makes it an excellent solution for organizations looking to produce high quality office documents with a reliable solution.

Ease of use and maintenance were also recognized as key strengths, thanks to Canon’s intuitive user interface and help guides that make device operation simple, helping to reduce the need for technical support.

“We are honored to receive BLI 2025 Pick Awards from Keypoint Intelligence for our imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4900 Series,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “These awards are a testament to Canon’s dedication to developing reliable, high-performance solutions that can help enhance productivity and meet the evolving needs of today’s business environments. We are proud to deliver devices that combine amazing functionality with ease of use.”

For more information on the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX Series please visit www.usa.canon.com/simplyadvanced.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers’, channels’, and their customers’ transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI Office Hardware Pick Awards

Buyers Lab Picks from Keypoint Intelligence stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including an extensive durability assessment and evaluation of key attributes such as usability, image quality, and value. Each product that passes its lab test earns the Highly Recommended or Recommended Seal and a Certificate of Reliability, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

