CES 2025: HP Unveils AI-Powered Experiences to Supercharge Productivity and Shape the Future of Work

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at CES 2025, future business leaders will be wowed by new and powerful AI PCs and solutions from HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) that empower them to collaborate and lead like never before.

Working with Purpose to Drive Impact

As the work landscape evolves, so do expectations for technology. That’s why HP meticulously designed its latest lineup of commercial next-gen AI PCs to give professionals the right tools for their unique work experiences.

With HP’s newest EliteBooks, fast presentation creation, personalized emails, and a built-in recording studio are possible with just a simple click of a button, alongside built-in security and intelligence thanks to Wolf Security.

For executives, the ultra-slim HP EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch Notebook Next-Gen AI PC powers lighting fast decision-making and AI-enhanced collaboration experiences without sacrificing performance or cutting-edge design:

Reclaim time: Supercharge productivity with faster local AI performance driven by up to 48 TOPS of NPU performance 5 with Intel® Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors 6 to spend more time on what matters. Multitask across power-intensive applications, customize webinars or podcasts more than 2x faster, 7 and personalize emails nearly twice as fast. 8

For leaders on the move, HP delivers robust and reliable performance wherever their work takes them with the HP EliteBook X G1i 14-inch Notebook Next-Gen AI PC and HP EliteBook X Flip G1i 14-inch Notebook Next-Gen AI PC.

Maximized productivity: Record video demos and create presentations nearly 2x faster 12 and develop personalized emails 1.3x faster 13 with up to 48 TOPS of NPU performance 14 powered by Intel® Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors. 15 An innovative thermal design with two high-density turbo fans boosts performance to handle tough tasks while staying 10% quieter. 16

The newest next-generation AI PCs in HP’s commercial lineup all feature HP AI Companion,18 a CES 2025 Innovation Awards honoree. Personalize PC settings and summarize documents to get up to speed quickly and make smarter decisions in just a few minutes. HP Wolf Security delivers built-in intelligence that protects at every level of the endpoint amidst rapidly evolving cyber threats.

Unlocking High-Performance Work

HP is transforming high-performance compute with innovations that deliver cutting-edge hardware and solutions for today’s workforce. 75% of product designers believe that current computing technology is not able to meet their multi-software requirements19 while workstation users desire smaller and lighter devices20. To address this, HP is announcing the newest HP Z2 Mini G1a and the ZBook Ultra G1a, World's first mobile workstation with AMD Ryzen™ AI Max PRO,21 both of which were developed in collaboration with AMD to deliver high performance in compact designs. The HP Z2 Mini and HP ZBook Ultra enable users to simultaneously engage in 3D design, render graphics-intensive projects, and work locally with LLMs. HP Z Captis, developed with Adobe, has been recognized as a Best of CES 2025 Innovation Award winner. The HP Z Captis further highlights HP's commitment to fostering creativity without limitations and how co-engineering with industry leaders enhances creative workflows.

HP ZBook Ultra G1a , the world’s most powerful 14-inch mobile workstation, 22 defies what’s possible on the go. As part of HP’s PC brand transformation and vision for the future, Z by HP will now be offering an Ultra in its mobile workstation portfolio. With its compact design and new AMD Ryzen™ AI Max PRO processor, the ZBook Ultra offers the performance to tackle workflows previously not possible on a laptop. Take desk-bound workflows anywhere with an ultra-thin and light design, combined with a long-lasting battery, Next-Gen AI PC features, and AI-enhanced privacy. Featuring up to 16 desktop-class CPU cores, discrete-like integrated graphics, and up to 128GB of innovative unified memory architecture, and the ability to assign up to 96GB RAM to the GPU, the ZBook Ultra enables seamless multitasking between applications.

Staying One Step Ahead in a Modern Workspace

68% of employees report experiencing moderate to severe digital friction when using technology.25 It can be even more frustrating when setting up a workspace and transitioning between locations. Employees need intuitive technology that seamlessly connects and works to stay productive without interruption, which is why HP is delivering the world’s most advanced Thunderbolt 4 docks.26

HP Thunderbolt 4 G6 Docks transform how professionals connect, manage, and protect their workspace – all before they sit down. HP Quick Connect found in the docks utilizes Bluetooth to detect a PC as it’s approaching, instantly waking the ecosystem of displays and accessories to start work immediately.

There are three versions of this technology: the HP Thunderbolt 4 100W G6 Dock designed for mainstream workers, and the HP Thunderbolt 4 Ultra G6 Docks featuring 180W of power delivery for creative professionals and 280W for technical specialists and power users.

These docks enable easy cloud manageability without disrupting an employee’s flow thanks to Poly Lens. The dock’s hardware and software are protected at every touchpoint with HP Wolf Security interlaced with HP Sure Start. And the Thunderbolt™ 4 technology provides high-speed power alongside a single-cable connection to multiple monitors.

Pair HP’s newest PCs and docks with the company’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions for the ultimate workspace. Poly Voyager Legend 30 & 50 Series Headsets deliver flexibility to move throughout the day. With AI-enhanced noise reduction and WindSmart technology, the Poly Voyager Legend 50 Series blocks out unwanted environmental sounds so voices are heard clearly in any environment. The HP 720/725 Multi-Device Rechargeable Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo adds a personal touch to any desk space with ultra-fast charging 27 and a battery-free design,28 along with the HP 400 Quiet Wireless Mouse, which comes in five colors.

Pricing and Availability29

The HP EliteBook Ultra G1i will be available on HP.com later this month for a starting price of $2,019.

will be available on HP.com later this month for a starting price of $2,019. The HP EliteBook X G1i is expected to be available on HP.com in February for a starting price of $1,999.

is expected to be available on HP.com in February for a starting price of $1,999. The HP EliteBook X Flip G1i is expected to be available on HP.com in February for a starting price of $2,249.

is expected to be available on HP.com in February for a starting price of $2,249. The HP ZBook Ultra G1a is expected to be available on HP.com/z in spring of 2025. Pricing will be announced closer to availability.

is expected to be available on HP.com/z in spring of 2025. Pricing will be announced closer to availability. The HP Z2 Mini G1a is expected to be available on HP.com/z in spring of 2025. Pricing will be announced closer to availability.

is expected to be available on HP.com/z in spring of 2025. Pricing will be announced closer to availability. HP Thunderbolt 4 G6 Docks are expected to be available on HP.com in April. Pricing will be announced closer to availability.

are expected to be available on HP.com in April. Pricing will be announced closer to availability. The Poly Voyager Legend 30 & 50 Series are expected to be available later this month in select regions and worldwide on HP.com in February. The Voyager Legend 30 will be available for $101.95, the Poly Voyager Legend 50 for $121.95, and Poly Voyager Legend 50 UC for $261.95.

are expected to be available later this month in select regions and worldwide on HP.com in February. The Voyager Legend 30 will be available for $101.95, the Poly Voyager Legend 50 for $121.95, and Poly Voyager Legend 50 UC for $261.95. The HP 720 Multi-Device Rechargeable Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo is available now on HP.com for $89.99.

is available now on HP.com for $89.99. The HP 400 Quiet Wireless Mouse is expected to be available on HP.com in May for $29.99.



For more information about HP at CES 2025 and additional HP news at the show, please visit the HP Press Center.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.hp.com .

1 Based on HP's internal analysis of business clamshell notebooks with unique and immersive capabilities at no additional cost and an NPU as of December 2024.

2 Based on HP's internal analysis of non-gaming 14" mobile workstations with a minimum 3 ISV certs, configurable professional graphics, and a dedicated workstation brand as of September 2024. Most powerful based on highest processor, graphics, memory, storage supported​

3 Based on HP’s internal analysis of ISV certified mini workstations with <3L volume, at least 3 ISV certifications, configurable professional graphics and a dedicated workstation brand. Powerful based on processor, integrated graphics, memory, and power supply as of October 2024.

4 Based on HP’s internal analysis of docks as of December 2024 with integrated proximity activation to wake connected peripherals and PC upon approach.

5 Features and software that require a NPU may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, and third-party software may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements. Potential NPU inferencing performance varies by use, configuration, and other factors.​

6 Multicore is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding, and//or naming is not a measurement of higher performance.

7 Based on the time in seconds to complete the AI generated background effect in Canvid. Tested on pre-production HP EliteBook Ultra G1i with Core Ultra 7 268V, 32GB RAM and 1TB HDD vs. production build HP Dragonfly G4 with Intel Core i7 1370P, 32GB RAM, 1TB HDD. Actual results may vary.

8 Based measurement of the tokens per second for a local LLM to translate a text file from English to Japanese. Tested on pre-production HP EliteBook Ultra G1i with Core Ultra 7 268V, 32GB RAM and 1TB HDD vs. production build HP Dragonfly G4 with Intel Core i7 1370P, 32GB RAM, 1TB HDD. Actual results may vary.

9 Based on HP's internal analysis of the front camera of business clamshell notebooks with an NPU as of December 2024.

10 Camera resolution refers to the image sensor active pixels. The actual image capture pixels depend on the app and/or aspect ratio selected.

11 Based on HP's internal analysis of business clamshell notebooks with an NPU as of December 2024.

12 Based on the time in seconds to complete the AI generated background effect in Canvid. Tested on pre-production HP EliteBook X G1i with Core Ultra 7 268V, 32GB RAM and 2TB HDD vs. production build HP EliteBook 1040 G10 with Intel Core i7 1370P, 32GB RAM, 512GB HDD. Actual results may vary.

13 Based measurement of the tokens per second for a local LLM to translate a text file from English to Japanese. Tested on pre-production HP EliteBook X G1i with Core Ultra 7 268V, 32GB RAM and 2TB HDD vs. production build HP EliteBook 1040 G10 with Intel Core i7 1370P, 32GB RAM, 512GB HDD. Actual results may vary.

14 Features and software that require a NPU may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, and third-party software may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements. Potential NPU inferencing performance varies by use, configuration, and other factors.​

15 Multicore is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding, and//or naming is not a measurement of higher performance.

16 Based on HP internal testing comparing the HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and HP EliteBook X G1i.

17 Sold separately or as an optional feature.

18 HP AI Companion is available preloaded on select HP next gen AI PCs or is available for download from the Microsoft store and requires a HP next gen AI PC with a NPU supporting 40-60 TOPS and requires Windows 11. Perform requires account set up within 30 days of PC boot. Some features require customer upload of local data. Five (5) library 100MB limit each and supports pdf, .txt., .docx files. HP may limit search prompts to 200 per calendar month.

19 Qualitative Workstream from the Global Customer Journey Mapping (CJM) Study, conducted in the US and DE by Portfolio Strategy and Horizon Strategy, June 2024. Sponsored by HP.

20 Quantitative study by Mosaic Group, May 2023. Sponsored by HP.

21 Based on HP's internal analysis of non-gaming 14" mobile workstations with a minimum 3 ISV certs, configurable professional graphics, and a dedicated workstation brand as of September 2024.

22 Based on HP's internal analysis of non-gaming 14" mobile workstations with a minimum 3 ISV certs, configurable professional graphics, and a dedicated workstation brand as of September 2024. Most powerful based on highest processor, graphics, memory, storage supported​

23 Based on HP’s internal analysis of ISV certified mini workstations with <3L volume, at least 3 ISV certifications, configurable professional graphics and a dedicated workstation brand. Powerful based on processor, integrated graphics, memory, and power supply as of October 2024.

24 Based on HP’s internal analysis of ISV certified mini workstations with <3L volume, at least 3 ISV certifications, configurable professional graphics and a dedicated workstation brand. Powerful based on processor, integrated graphics, memory, and power supply as of October 2024.

25 Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications, Gartner, August 2023.

26 Based on HP’s internal analysis of docks with Thunderbolt TM 4 technology as of December 2024. Most advanced pertains to Thunderbolt TM 4 power delivery that is greater than or equal to 180W, Windows and macOS compatibility, integrated LED light bar that communicates dock status, multiple end-user replaceable components for serviceability, and integrated proximity activation.

27 Fast charging is based on USB Type-C ®-- 3.0 port (5V, 2.5A). The actual charging time may vary depending on the port type and environmental conditions. Usage life is an estimate and varies depending on many factors, including number of active, idle and asleep hours of use, number of applications running, environmental conditions, and features used; actual usage life will vary with usage and environmental condition.

28 A supercapacitor solution using non-Lithium Ion battery energy storage. Based on HP’s internal analysis of nongaming, wireless, rechargeable keyboard with 22 programmable keys that use the OEM’s software and do not use Li-Ion battery energy storage (as of May 27, 2024).

29 Pricing and availability subject to change without notice.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d66bac6a-44f1-4723-b669-66e4e6b53f0f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce387891-48ec-4cc9-ab9e-a5797896ee48

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5218fa4-b271-4c13-8674-893f67237837