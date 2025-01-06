Saudia Achieves Global Leadership in On-Time Performance for 2024

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudia, the national carrier of Saudi Arabia, proudly announces a significant milestone, ranking first globally in departure on-time performance (OTP) with a punctuality rate of 88.82%, according to a report by the independent aviation tracking site Cirium. Saudia achieved this distinction with a narrow margin of just 0.35% from the first place in arrival OTP. Complementing this achievement, Saudia also ranked second globally in arrival on-time performance, achieving a rate of 86.35%. Over the past 12 months, the airline successfully operated 192,560 flights across its network of over 100 destinations spanning four continents.

His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, commented: “We are proud to sustain excellence in global operational performance, which aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the National Aviation Sector Strategy. This achievement reflects the collective efforts of Saudia Group employees across all business units and highlights the integrated role played by various sectors in ensuring operational efficiency. These efforts are directly tied to enhancing and improving the guest experience.”

He added: “Throughout the year, our operational plans, especially during peak seasons, demonstrated our ability to overcome challenges while optimally utilizing resources, including our modern and expanding fleet and predictive digital systems powered by artificial intelligence, all of which contribute to on-time flight performance.”

In 2024, Saudia ranked first in On-Time Performance three times during the months of June, July, and November. The airline remains committed to upholding the highest standards of global quality and aviation safety while offering unique services, products, and initiatives aimed at enhancing the travel experience across all service touchpoints. Saudia continues to leverage the latest technologies and solutions in the aviation industry.

Currently, Saudia operates over 530 daily flights, connecting more than 100 destinations across four continents to the Kingdom with a modern fleet of 144 aircraft. This operation contributes to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, particularly in the sectors of tourism, entertainment, sports, and pilgrimage.

As part of its ambitious growth strategy, Saudia plans to expand its fleet with 130 new aircraft in the coming years, increasing both flight frequency and seat capacity to existing destinations while introducing new destinations to its network.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet, with 144 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2025" for the fourth consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

