Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

 | Source: Canadian General Investments, Limited Canadian General Investments, Limited

TORONTO, Canada, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2024 was $69.32, resulting in a one-year NAV return, with dividends reinvested, of 26.6%. This compares with the 21.6% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same period.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at December 31, 2024, the leverage represented 13.8% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at December 31, 2023 was $40.48, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 19.6%.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2024 were as follows:

Industrials23.4%
Information Technology23.0%
Financials13.4%
Energy12.3%
Materials11.2%
Consumer Discretionary9.7%
Real Estate4.2%
Cash & Cash Equivalents2.1%
Communication Services0.7%
   

The top ten investments which comprised 36.3% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2024 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation4.5%
TFI International Inc.4.1%
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.4.0%
Apple Inc.3.8%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.6%
WSP Global Inc.3.6%
Mastercard Incorporated3.3%
Shopify Inc.3.2%
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.3.2%
Franco-Nevada Corporation3.0%
   

