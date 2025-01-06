Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2024 was $69.32, resulting in a one-year NAV return, with dividends reinvested, of 26.6%. This compares with the 21.6% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same period.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at December 31, 2024, the leverage represented 13.8% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at December 31, 2023 was $40.48, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 19.6%.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2024 were as follows:
|Industrials
|23.4
|%
|Information Technology
|23.0
|%
|Financials
|13.4
|%
|Energy
|12.3
|%
|Materials
|11.2
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|9.7
|%
|Real Estate
|4.2
|%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|2.1
|%
|Communication Services
|0.7
|%
The top ten investments which comprised 36.3% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2024 were as follows:
|NVIDIA Corporation
|4.5
|%
|TFI International Inc.
|4.1
|%
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|4.0
|%
|Apple Inc.
|3.8
|%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.6
|%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.6
|%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|3.3
|%
|Shopify Inc.
|3.2
|%
|West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
|3.2
|%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|3.0
|%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca