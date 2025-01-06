Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2024 was $69.32, resulting in a one-year NAV return, with dividends reinvested, of 26.6%. This compares with the 21.6% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same period.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at December 31, 2024, the leverage represented 13.8% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at December 31, 2023 was $40.48, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 19.6%.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2024 were as follows:

Industrials 23.4 % Information Technology 23.0 % Financials 13.4 % Energy 12.3 % Materials 11.2 % Consumer Discretionary 9.7 % Real Estate 4.2 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.1 % Communication Services 0.7 %

The top ten investments which comprised 36.3% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2024 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation 4.5 % TFI International Inc. 4.1 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 4.0 % Apple Inc. 3.8 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.6 % WSP Global Inc. 3.6 % Mastercard Incorporated 3.3 % Shopify Inc. 3.2 % West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.2 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.0 %