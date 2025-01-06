"The Takeout" Today Announces Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s Pulled Pork Sandwich as the #1 Pulled Pork Sandwich in Expert Ranking

Dallas, TX, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Takeout today announced that Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s Southern Pulled Pork Sandwich has been ranked the #1 Pulled Pork Sandwich in a list of 13 top chain restaurants. Known for its slow-smoked meats and bold flavors, Dickey’s continues to deliver on its legacy of authentic Texas barbecue with this fan-favorite sandwich.

The Southern Pulled Pork Sandwich features tender, slow-cooked pork shoulder, packed with flavor and served on a garlic butter toasted brioche bun. Topped with creamy coleslaw, the sandwich has become a staple for both longtime fans and newcomers to the brand. With glowing customer reviews praising the sandwich for its “hefty portions,” “smokiness,” and “incredible tenderness,” Dickey’s Pulled Pork Sandwich earned its place as the top choice in a highly competitive field.

“We’re incredibly honored to have our Southern Pulled Pork Sandwich take the top spot in The Takeout’s ranking,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Our pulled pork is a labor of love, slow-smoked to perfection and crafted with the same passion that’s fueled Dickey’s Barbecue since 1941. This recognition reflects the hard work of our team and the trust of our guests, who have made Dickey’s a go-to destination for authentic, delicious barbecue.”

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., added, “The Pulled Pork Sandwich is such an integral part of our menu, and we’re thrilled to see it recognized as the best by The Takeout. It’s a testament to the dedication we put into every meal we serve. We believe in providing our guests with flavorful, quality barbecue, and this ranking reaffirms our commitment to offering the best.”

The Takeout, which has built a reputation for providing expert-level analysis of food trends and restaurant offerings, noted that Dickey’s Pulled Pork Sandwich excelled in several key areas, including flavor, tenderness, and generous portion size. The sandwich’s combination of smoky pulled pork, savory sauce, and fresh toppings has made it a favorite among barbecue lovers and casual diners alike.

With this ranking, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues its tradition of providing Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ and serving up some of the best barbecue sandwiches in the country.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

