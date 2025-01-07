Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 24 October 2024.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme: 25 October 2024 to no later than 31 January 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 24 October 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/630240

From 30 December 2024 until 3 January 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,800,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 274.1257 per share.

Overview of transactions:

DateTrading venueAggregated daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price (NOK)Total transaction value (NOK)
     
30 DecemberOSE600,000263.8128158,287,680.00
 CEUX   
 TQEX   
     
31 DecemberOSE   
 CEUX   
 TQEX   
     
1 JanuaryOSE   
 CEUX   
 TQEX   
     
2 JanuaryOSE600,000276.1113165,666,780.00
 CEUX   
 TQEX   
     
3 JanuaryOSE600,000282.4529169,471,740.00
 CEUX   
 TQEX   
     
Total for the periodOSE1,800,000274.1257493,426,200.00
 CEUX   
 TQEX   
     
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme





OSE16,535,212262.41604,339,104,410.62
CEUX   
TQEX   
Total16,535,212262.41604,339,104,410.62
     
Total buy-backs under fourth tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)





OSE18,335,212263.56564,832,530,610.62
CEUX   
TQEX   
Total18,335,212263.56564,832,530,610.62

 
Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 66,454,866 own shares, corresponding to 2.38% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 57,467,027 own shares, corresponding to 2.06% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+47 412 60 584

