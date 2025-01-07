Articul8 AI unveils “A8 Essential” - a new GenAI product that enables enterprises to rapidly explore insights from their complex data to unlock value

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Articul8 AI (“Articul8”), a Generative AI (GenAI) enterprise software company, announced the launch of A8 Essential, an innovative self-service GenAI product that enables customers to unlock the full potential of their data, providing groundbreaking insights and outcomes from day one.

A8 Essential fills the unmet need in the market to build complex, domain-specific, enterprise-grade GenAI applications. It allows customers to easily experience the capabilities of Articul8's production-grade autonomous GenAI platform with their own data without the need for any application development, code development or data science experience. With an intuitive and easy-to-use GenAI user interface designed for domain experts to have an immersive collaborative experience, A8 Essential abstracts the complexity of building and using GenAI for real-world applications and helps customers accelerate their GenAI time to outcomes.

A8 Essential stands out through the Data Perception module that autonomously processes unstructured and structured data from diverse formats—including text, images and tables—combining LLMs with advanced techniques such as topological data analysis, clustering and graph modeling. This allows users to uncover non-linear patterns within large, multidimensional datasets and present intuitive visualizations that traditional tools simply cannot match. Breaking free from the limitations of traditional chatbot-style interfaces, our platform empowers enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data and accelerate their journey to production.

A8 Essential is powered by Articul8’s proprietary ModelMesh™ technology, which enables autonomous decisioning and actioning across LLMs and non-LLMs including a growing portfolio of domain and task-specific models that provide unmatched precision and accuracy for complex industry-specific applications.

"We built A8 Essential to help customers scale GenAI applications with their data and deliver rapid insights and outcomes," said Arun Subramaniyan, Founder and CEO of Articul8. "With A8 Essential, our goal is to remove the complexity of building GenAI applications and put this cutting-edge technology in the hands of every enterprise customer regardless of their background or technical expertise, enabling them to focus on growth and innovation."

Key features of A8 Essential include:

Intuitive, immersive and collaborative user experience

Automated data intelligence and graph generation with multimodal datasets

Real-time and autonomous decisioning and actioning across a system of models

Rapid and nuanced insights with customer's own data

Unmatched precision and relevance for industry-specific applications

Observability, traceability and auditability at every step

Customers in multiple industry sectors including financial services, semiconductors, cybersecurity and industrial/manufacturing have deployed Articul8’s GenAI products at scale in production. Enterprises like Franklin Templeton and Itochu Techno-Solutions Corporation are leveraging Articul8’s products for their GenAI applications. “Our design philosophy aligns well with Articul8's full-stack GenAI platform solution and their ability to help customers rapidly develop and deploy domain/enterprise-specific GenAI models and applications. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Articul8 AI team,” said Vasundhara Chetluru, Head of AI Platform at Franklin Templeton.

For more information about Articul8's GenAI product offerings, including how to sign up for A8 Essential, please visit: https://articul8.ai/products .

About Articul8 AI, Inc.

Articul8 AI is a technology company whose products transform enterprise data and expertise into powerful engines of growth, value and impact. Our full-stack GenAI platform is revolutionizing how enterprises harness their data and expertise to build expert-level Generative AI applications for their mission-critical challenges. Our products deliver enterprise-scale impact with ROI in hours to weeks. General-purpose GenAI models, while necessary, are not sufficient to deliver enterprise-specific decisioning and actioning. Our platform addresses this gap by making it straightforward for companies to build sophisticated, enterprise-scale and expert-level GenAI applications that encode their domain expertise. Our proprietary technology does the heavy lifting through autonomous decisions and actions, automated data intelligence, improved precision and relevance with industry knowledge encoded into Articul8's library of domain and task-specific models. We are purpose-built for regulated industries and meet the highest standards of compliance, data security, privacy and performance, including traceability and auditability at every step. We are trusted by leading global enterprises like AIAA, Itochu Techno-Solutions Corporation, Uptycs, AWS, NIQ, Intel and Franklin Templeton to transform their mission-critical work.

We are the enterprise GenAI platform that simply works! For more information, please visit www.articul8.ai .