Inventus Mining Provides Update on the Pardo Gold Project; Phase 1 Drilling Complete, Sampling and Assaying Underway

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its Phase 1 drilling program for resource estimation purposes at the Pardo Gold Project located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

Drilling of 80 shallow holes was completed on December 19th with holes averaging 14 metres deep and totaling 1,120 metres. The Phase 1 drill program commenced in November 2024, aiming to provide data to support a future mineral resource estimate on areas of gold mineralization that occur at surface to a depth of 15 metres where low-cost surface mining could potentially be used.

A total of 42 holes have been reviewed and logged to date. Visually, the mineralized reef has an average thickness of 2 metres with 31 holes (74%) containing strong mineralization, and 11 holes (26%) containing moderate to poor mineralization. Currently, 24 holes are at the lab and an additional 11 holes have been sampled and are ready for shipment. Initial assay results are expected soon, and final assays are anticipated in March.

For further information visit www.inventusmining.com, or contact:

Mr. Wesley Whymark

President and Head of Exploration

Inventus Mining Corp.

E-mail: wesley@inventusmining.com

Phone: 705-822-3005

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 183 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Inventus’ President, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company

Forward-Looking Statements

