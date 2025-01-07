Vibration Sensor Market to Exceed USD 8.19 billion by 2032, Driven by Demand For Predictive Maintenance and Automation | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Vibration Sensor Market Size was valued at USD 4.29 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.19 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Rising Demand for Vibration Sensors Driven by Predictive Maintenance and Industry 4.0

The Vibration Sensors Market has experienced rapid growth and is poised for continued expansion due to their integral role in industries like automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer electronics, and manufacturing. Accelerometers, or vibration sensors, are crucial for monitoring vibrations, shocks, and accelerations, ensuring the health of machinery and structural integrity. With the rise of digital twins and predictive maintenance, the demand for vibration sensors is increasing, enabling real-time monitoring, early fault detection, and optimized performance.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Baumer

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

TE Connectivity

NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP

Honeywell International Inc.

SAFRAN

Hansford Sensors

DYTRAN INSTRUMENTS INC

Analog Devices, Inc.

ASC GmbH

Endress+Hauser

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs

IFM Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Sick AG

Banner Engineering Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Siemens AG

ABB Group

IMI Sensors.

Vibration Sensors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.29 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.19 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.5% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Typee (Accelerometers, Velocity Sensor, Displacement Sensor)

• By Technology Type (Piezoresistive, Strain Gauge, Variable Capacitance, Hand Probe, Optical Sensor, Tri-Axial Sensors, Others)

• By Material Type (Doped Silicon, Piezoelectric Ceramics, Quartz)

• By End-use (Automobile, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Others) Key Drivers • Harnessing Predictive Maintenance and Vibration Sensors for Enhanced Efficiency in Industry 4.0

Growth Drivers and Market Dynamics in the Vibration Sensor Industry: Key Trends by End-Use and Type

By End Use

In 2023, the Automotive segment held the largest market share at 25%, largely due to the increasing use of vibration sensors in vehicles for monitoring engine vibrations and detecting issues like knocking before they worsen. With more focus on vehicle safety, governments have enforced stricter measures, driving demand for these sensors.

The Aerospace and Defence sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.62%, with vibration sensors playing a crucial role in applications such as inertial navigation, guidance systems, and turbine engine failure monitoring. The rise of Prognostic and Health Management (PHM) systems further fuels this growth.

By Type

In 2023, the Accelerometer segment dominated the vibration sensor market, capturing 41% of the revenue share. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for motion-sensing technologies across industries. In automotive, accelerometers are increasingly used in vehicle stability control and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), with a projected 15% growth in demand.

The consumer electronics sector also plays a significant role, with over for devices like smartphones and wearables. Meanwhile, the Displacement Sensors segment is experiencing the highest CAGR of 9.33%, driven by their precision in detecting defects in PCBs and applications in elevator systems.

Regional Insights: North America and Asia Pacific Lead the Vibration Sensor Market Growth

In 2023, North America held the largest market share at around 35%, driven by strong industrialization, a robust automotive sector, and significant investments in aerospace and defense. The region's advanced manufacturing landscape and widespread adoption of automation technologies boost vibration sensor demand, especially in automotive engine performance monitoring and aerospace turbine engine health. Regulatory requirements and consumer safety expectations also contribute to this growth.

Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growing over the forecast period CAGR of 9.7%, with automation in industries like manufacturing driving demand for vibration sensors. Low labor costs in countries like China, India, and South Korea further fuel this growth, with China leading in smart manufacturing adoption.

Recent Development

January 8, 2024: Bosch Sensortec launched the BMA530 and BMA580, the world's smallest MEMS accelerometers, measuring just 1.2 x 0.8 x 0.55 mm³. These advanced sensors, with built-in features like step counters and voice activity detection, cater to the growing demand for compact, energy-efficient solutions in wearables and hearables

December 10, 2024: Endress+Hauser launched the Proline Promass U 500 Coriolis flowmeter, designed for single-use biopharmaceutical applications. This advanced flowmeter meets cGMP criteria, offering high accuracy, precision, and traceable calibration, with a user-friendly interface for simplified handling in biotechnological processes.

February 5, 2024: Siemens enhances its Senseye Predictive Maintenance solution with new generative AI functionality, making predictive maintenance more conversational and intuitive. This upgrade combines AI with machine learning to improve machine behavior modeling and streamline decision-making, addressing skill shortages in the maintenance sector and boosting efficiency.

