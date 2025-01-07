Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 1.59 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increased Awareness and Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies

Pune, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to Research by SNS Insider, The Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 1.22 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.59 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.98% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Increasing Prevalence of Preeclampsia and Advancements in Early Detection Technologies

The global rise in the incidence of preeclampsia, combined with advances in diagnosing technologies, is one of the drivers accelerating the growth of the preeclampsia diagnostics market. Early detection and appropriate management will reduce morbidity for both mothers and babies. Innovations such as blood and urine tests to detect biomarkers, the development of point-of-care devices, and growing awareness about maternal health are driving this market. Non-invasive diagnostic methods are also being increasingly focused on and used in low-resource settings, thus driving the demand for these tests.

Increasing Demand For Accurate And Efficient Diagnostic Tests For The Early Detection Of Preeclampsia

Preeclampsia is a serious complication in pregnancy that leads to high morbidity and mortality for both the mother and the fetus. Improving the outcome is critically dependent on early diagnosis and appropriate management. Technological advancement, increased expenditure on healthcare, and focus on improving maternal health make up the basis of demand as well as supply dynamics in a market. Maternal healthcare will have an additional demand for tests that are non-invasive and point-of-care diagnostics to be carried out. In general, blood and urine analysis seem to be occupying the majority part of the space of diagnostics wherein blood tests are the most performed test. Increased adoption of automated and portable diagnostic devices represents a move toward more accessible, quicker, and more accurate diagnostics. Growth is also supplemented by government initiatives through funding of early detection biomarkers and technology research, thereby propelling overall growth in the market.





Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.22 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 1.59 billion CAGR CAGR of 2.98% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Test Type:

Blood tests dominated the Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market in 2023 with a 60% market share. Growth in this segment is mainly driven by the high precision of blood tests in detecting key biomarkers like placental growth factor (PlGF) and soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase-1 (sFlt-1). These biomarkers are essential for the early and accurate diagnosis of preeclampsia, allowing for timely medical intervention and the prevention of complications. Blood tests are widely accepted in healthcare settings due to their reliability and the availability of standardized testing protocols. This dominance in the market is expected to continue, given the importance of early-stage diagnosis.

The urine analysis segment is growing the fastest in the market as it is easy to administer, non-invasive, and quite popular. Some of the novel diagnostic techniques, including proteinuria dipstick tests, have made urine analysis a reasonable and cost-effective method for detecting early preeclampsia. Urine tests are very patient-friendly and hence very accessible and appealing for application in resource-limited settings, making them grow so rapidly in the market.

By Product:

The consumables segment, such as reagents, test strips, and assay kits, dominated around 55% of the market share in 2023. These consumables are the essentials for carrying out diagnostic tests and hence always in demand among laboratories and healthcare providers. In addition, the consumables are cheap and can be used on multiple diagnostic platforms, which solidifies their market leadership.

The fastest-growing product segment in the instruments category is automated analyzers and portable diagnostic devices. Advanced diagnostic instruments are in more demand because of their ability to provide rapid results with accuracy. These instruments are in high demand for point-of-care settings and remote healthcare, where quick diagnosis is critical. Thus, the instruments segment is going to see growth as healthcare providers strive for more efficient and precise diagnostic solutions.

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

By Test Type

Blood Tests

Urine Analysis

By Product

Instruments

Consumables

By End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest share of the Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market in 2023, due to the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and widespread awareness about maternal health. The U.S. is a key player in this region, with a large number of diagnostic companies and research institutions focused on developing innovative preeclampsia diagnostic solutions.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest cagr throughout the forecast period. Countries such as China and India are witnessing rapid advancements in healthcare technologies, improving access to preeclampsia diagnostics. Increasing maternal health awareness, coupled with innovations in diagnostic tools, is fueling the demand for preeclampsia diagnostics in this region.

Recent Developments

Gravidas Diagnostics received USD 3 million in December 2024 for the development of a home-based fingerstick test for preeclampsia from ARPA-H. The test involves colorimetric assay testing for sFlt‐1 levels in the bloodstream.

In September 2024, Trinity Biotech plc, a biotechnology company that specializes in human diagnostics and diabetes management, acquired Metabolomics Diagnostics, an Irish company that specializes in biomarker-based diagnostics for complex diseases. The deal, worth about USD 1.3 million, was comprised of more than 270,000 Trinity Biotech ADS, along with cash and the assumption of liabilities.

In May 2023, the Tools for Life Sciences team from CSEM was working on developing a ground-breaking point-of-care solution with an innovative Swiss start-up named MOMM Diagnostics to develop an early diagnosis system of preeclampsia. The designed multi-analyte sensor has two targets, and associated biomarkers in a single go.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Diagnostic Trends (2023), by Region

5.3 Test Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

5.4 Healthcare Spending, by Region (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Segmentation, by Test Type

8. Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Segmentation, by Product

9. Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Segmentation, by End-user

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

