Cynomi Appoints CyberArk CISO Dror Hevlin to Lead its Cybersecurity Strategy

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi, the leading vCISO platform provider for MSPs and MSSPs, today announced the appointment of Dror Hevlin as the company’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Drawing on extensive experience, including his pivotal role as CISO at CyberArk, Hevlin will be responsible for overseeing Cynomi’s information security strategy for safeguarding critical client data, and mitigating their cyber risks. He will drive the development and implementation of Cynomi's internal and external security strategies, oversee the company’s cybersecurity risk management practices and vCISO product methodologies, and ensure alignment with evolving industry regulations and standards. Hevlin will also assume the responsibilities of a field CISO.

Hevlin joins Cynomi with previous experience as a CISO in publicly traded companies, including a successful tenure as CISO at CyberArk, a global leader in identity security, where he played a crucial role in the organization's infosec for its data, technology, and cybersecurity sectors. Prior to CyberArk, Hevlin was CISO at SolarEdge and served as the first CISO of the Israel National Cyber Security Authority, where he oversaw IL CERT and other national cybersecurity initiatives. Dror’s career also includes 15 years in elite Israeli Defense Forces units, including the renowned 8200 and Matzov (IDF infosec unit), where he developed his foundational expertise in cybersecurity.

“I’m excited to join Cynomi as its new CISO during such an important phase of the company’s growth,” said Dror Hevlin, Chief Information Security Officer at Cynomi. “As cybersecurity risks continue to grow, it’s important that businesses, especially SMEs, have access to security solutions. Cynomi’s vCISO platform empowers service providers with the tools they need to build cybersecurity strategies effectively. I look forward to working with the team to expand our impact and make cybersecurity more accessible to organizations worldwide.”

Hevlin has been a member of Cynomi’s CISO Board of Advisors for the past three years. As an experienced CISO, Hevlin has helped shape Cynomi’s corporate vision since its inception.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dror to the executive team,” said David Primor, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Cynomi. “With his familiarity with Cynomi and extensive experience in cybersecurity, Dror will play a pivotal role in strengthening Cynomi’s cybersecurity stance, which we offer to our clients while advancing our strategic goals. We are excited to welcome his dedication and leadership as we continue to grow and innovate as a company.”

For more information about Cynomi’s innovative cybersecurity solutions for service providers and to explore the vCISO platform, visit http://www.cynomi.com.

About Cynomi

Cynomi’s vCISO platform empowers service providers and consultancies to offer structured cybersecurity services to SMEs at scale and provide them with proactive cyber resilience. Combining proprietary AI algorithms with CISO-level knowledge, Cynomi helps partners overcome the cybersecurity skill gap and scale their business, allowing them to offer new services and increase revenues while reducing operational costs.

The company was founded by David Primor, a former Lt. Colonel in IDF unit 8200 and the Technology Executive Director of Israel’s cyber authority, and Roy Azoulay, a serial entrepreneur who founded and headed Oxford University’s startup incubator. Cynomi has offices in Israel, the UK, and the USA. To learn more about Cynomi’s solution for organizations, MSSPs, and cyber consultancies, visit www.cynomi.com

Attachment