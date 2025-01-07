BBB National Programs Announces 99 Distinguished Panel Pool Members for 2025 National Advertising Review Board; 13 New Members Join 86 Returnees

McLean, VA, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBB National Programs today announced the 99 panel pool members of its 2025 National Advertising Review Board, the appellate body for the U.S. advertising industry’s system of self-regulation. The announcement was made by Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs.

BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Review Board panel pool members, selected for their stature and experience in their fields, provide independent peer review to ensure truthfulness and accuracy in national advertising and help promote voluntary compliance with self-regulatory decisions.

Founded in 1971, the National Advertising Review Board provides appellate review of BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division and Children’s Advertising Review Unit decisions. In more than 90% of case decisions, companies voluntarily comply with any advertising recommendations made. In situations where an advertiser fails to make good-faith efforts to modify or discontinue advertising as recommended, cases are referred to the appropriate regulatory agency.

For 2025, National Advertising Review Board panel pool members include 99 distinguished leaders from three different categories:

Public Members (academics and other members of the public sector)

Advertising Agencies

National Advertisers

A National Advertising Review Board appellate panel generally consists of five members from the pool, with three national advertising representatives, one agency representative, and one public sector representative on each panel.

Nominations for National Advertising Review Board panel pool members are made by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s), American Advertising Federation (AAF), Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), and BBB National Programs. The initial term is two years, and each member is eligible to be re-appointed for two additional two-year terms. This year 13 new members join 86 individuals returning to their distinguished roles.

“The National Advertising Review Board is a unique component of our advertising self-regulation programs,” said Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs. “Composed of distinguished advertising luminaries, from diverse educational and career backgrounds, they bring a ‘jury of peers’ component to a process that is grounded in the principles of advertising law.”

Following is the list of the 13 new BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Review Board panel pool members for 2025:

New Panel Pool Members

New Public Members

Gail McCarthy, Associate Professor – Graphic Design, Faculty Advisor, College of Engineering & Design, Johnson & Wales University

Armand D. McCoy, Executive Director/Faculty Advisor, Lindsey + Asp, Instructor, Advertising, Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication

Rich McCracken, Lecturer, Hubbard School of Journalism & Mass Communication, University of Minnesota

Gordon Stillman, MFA, Assistant Professor and Chair, Visual Art Department, Lincoln University

Marthinus JC van Loggerenberg, Associate Professor, College of Arts and Sciences, University of San Francisco

New Advertising Agency Members

Cari Bucci-Hulings, President, Betty

Reid Carr, CEO & Executive Creative Director, Red Door Interactive

Amber Guild, CEO, McCann NY

Jacqueline Hoyos, Chief Media Officer, Moroch

Stephanie Norris, President & Founder, Norbella

New National Advertiser Members

Dan Williams, CRO, 3 Day Blinds

Susette Brooks, Director of Inclusive Marketing, Penguin Random House

Marisol Martinez, Group Vice President – Marketing Creative Strategy, Charter Communications

Following is the list of the 86 returning BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Review Board panel pool members for 2025:

Returning Panel Pool Members

Public Members

Jenny Buschhorn, Associate Professor of Practice, Advertising Program Head, Texas State University

J. Busé, Instructor, The Modern College of Design

Margaret (Meg) C. Campbell, Associate Dean & Department Chair, Professor of Marketing, Anderson Presidential Chair in Business Administration, Department Chair & Associate Dean of Faculty, UC Riverside School of Business, University of California, Riverside

Alicia D. Cooper, Associate Professor of Marketing, Department of Management, Marketing & Logistics, College of Business & Public Affairs, Alabama A&M University

Debra (Debbie) M. Desrochers, B.S., M.B.A., Ph.D, Senior Lecturer, Management, Director of Studies MRes in Management, Marketing, Business & Society, Centre for Business, Organisations and Society (CBOS), University of Bath

Allen Garcie, Associate Professor of Digital Arts, Sybil T. & J. Frederick Patten Endowed Professor, Director, LaPIXEL Digital Arts & Media Academy, Designer/Facilitator, IdeaSpace, Department of Arts and Media - Digital Arts Program, Louisiana State University Shreveport

Nancy J. Gray, Clinical Assistant Professor, W. P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University

Scott R. Hamula, Professor and Chair, Strategic Marketing, Integrated Marketing Communications, Roy H. Park School of Communications, Ithaca College

Timothy Hendrick, Professor Emeritus, Advertising, School of Journalism & Mass Communication, San Jose State University

Glynnis M. Johnson, Assistant Professor of Marketing and Advertising, Morehouse College

Joel M. Nichols, M.B.A., Assistant Professor, Department of Journalism and Strategic Media, The University of Memphis

Daniel John Petek, Education Chair Emeritus, AAF, Former Advertising Instructor, Washington State University

Jeff Sheets, Teaching Professor, Brigham Young University

Agency Members

Brad Bennett, Co-Founder & Chief Firestarter, Wildfire

Scott Bishoff, SVP Client Director, Canvas World Wide

Allen Bosworth, President Emeritus, EP+Co

Dean Broadhead, CEO, broadhead.

Jeb Brown, Chairman & CFO, Yes&

Brad Casper, Chief Executive Officer, Heart and Soul Marketing

Celeste Castle, EVP, Head of Research and Measurement, Amplifi USA

Brandon Cooke, Global Chief Marketing Officer & International Affiliates Lead, FCB

Stephanie Crockett, President & CEO, Mower

Michelle Edelman, Partner/CEO, PETERMAYER

Steve Erich, Co-Founder & President, Erich & Kallman

Daisy Expósito-Ulla, Chairman and CEO, d expósito & Partners

Marina Filippelli, CEO, Orci

David Lane, Co-Founder, LevLane

Jeff Larson, President and CEO, Mediassociates

Brad Moranchek, Global Client Business Lead, Omnicom Media Group

Bob Morrison, Founder & Chairman, Morrison Agency

Krista Nicholson, President, Motive

Peggy Nordeen, CEO, Starmark

Ingrid Otero-Smart, President/CEO, Casanova//McCann

Doug Pinckney, Chairman and CEO, Pinckney Hugo Group

Andy Pray, Founder & CEO, Praytell

Al Samuelian, Managing Director & Strategy, OMD

Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Brand Officer, Stein IAS

Duff Stewart, CEO, GSD&M

Robyn Streisand, Founder/CEO, The Mixx

Sharon Tallach Vogelpohl, President & Chief Executive Officer, MHP/Team SI

Aaron Walton, CEO, Walton Isaacson

Frances Webster, CEO, Walrus

Carol H. Williams, Owner, President, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Carol H. Williams Advertising, Inc.

Advertiser Members

Nicole Apple, Agency Relations, Strategic Consultant, Nicole Apple Consulting, Former ANA Agency Relations Committee Co-Chair

Lynne Bartron, Vice President, Global Brand Experience & Creative, Gen Digital Inc.

Laura Brewick, SVP, Chief Product Officer, FXI

Denis Budniewski, Former Associate Vice President Investment and Transformation, Verizon

Amy Bytell, Senior Marketing Manager, Performance Media, Cox Automotive

Stephen Cassell, Former Chief Marketing & Brand and Communications Officer, Point32Health

Matt Casselton, VP, Marketing and Consumer Engagement, Trinity Health

Vivian Chang, Vice President Ecommerce, GNC

Jessica Cipolla-Tario, Vice President, Global Creative Service, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Jill Cress, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, H&R Block

Tia Cummings-Hopkins, Co-Founder and CEO, 925 Consulting, Former SVP, Marketing, Square

Nicolle DuBose, Former Chief Marketing Officer, Playa Bowls

Rebecca Duke, Senior Brand Director, Campbell Soup Company

Brad Feinberg, VP Media & Digital, Amcom, Molson Coors Beverage Company

Olivier Fleurot, Ph.D., Senior Vice President Technical Services, Wellness Pet Company

Katherine Freeley, Head of Media Center of Excellence, Boehringer Ingelheim

Linda Gharib, VP, Brand & Communications, Wolters Kluwer

Jennifer Haught, Former Director, Performance and Digital Marketing, Kohler Co.

Fernando Herrera, Vice President of Imaginarium & Marketing, Sun-Maid Growers of California

Lee Hsieh, 1PD, CRM, CDP, Rewards US Commercial Lead, Kenvue

Alia Kemet, Chief Marketing Officer, Shipt

Ivonne Kinser, CEO – Vantage Innovation Lab, Chief Marketing Officer – Hoplark

David Lee, Senior Director, Global Licensing & Culture, Kellanova Global Growth Team

Linda Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Meals & Beverages, Campbell Soup Company

Archie Lyons, Creative Director, Global Brand Division, Caterpillar

Ian McDonald, Sr. Global Category Manager, Marketing, Edgewell Personal Care Brands

Phil McWaters, Senior Vice President – Global Personal Health Care, Procter & Gamble

Warren Marenco Chase, Vice President, Managing Director – Copper Giants, Liberty Mutual

Kevin L. Miller, Former Chief Marketing Officer, The Fresh Market

Gary P. Osifchin, CMO and GM, U.S. Hygiene, Reckitt Benckiser

Heather Roff, AVP, Total Video+ & Direct, L’Oréal USA

Dana Paris, Chief Commercial Officer, Jordan's Skinny Mixes

Michael Perdigao, President, Advertising & Corporate Communications, The Wonderful Company

Chris Phillips, VP, Branded Content Sales & Strategy, Realtor.com

Simona Rabsatt Butler, Sr Director, Global Sourcing - Responsible Sourcing, Visa

Erin Silver, Senior Director, Growth Marketing and Communications, Exclusive Resorts

Juanita Slappy, Head of Multicultural Marketing, Cadillac, General Motors

Marissa Solis, SVP, Global Brand & Consumer Marketing, National Football League

Ramon Soto, SVP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Northwell Health

Amy Spiridakis, Vice President, Marketing, Target Corporation

Rebeca Vargas, Chief Marketing Officer, Girls Scouts USA

Kwan Yim, Director, Head of Global Agency Management, Citi

Doug Zarkin, Chief Brand Officer, Modern Performance + Recovery Brands

Learn more about the National Advertising Review Board here.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.