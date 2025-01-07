Healthcare Integrated Technologies welcomes Justin Freishtat as its Chief Capital Officer

Knoxville, TN, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies (OTC PINK: HITC), a global leader in AI-driven safety and monitoring solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Justin Freishtat as its Chief Capital Officer.

Mr. Freishtat spent the first decade of his professional career building Heartland Foods, which is the premier farm-to-table food service company on the east coast. The Company generated in excess of $87 million in gross revenue, when it was acquired by a private equity firm in 2022.

Mr. Freishtat was a Managing Partner and President of Sales at Kerns Capital and Marketing. Kerns Capital has several funds that utilize multiple strategies, including trading, joint ventures in real estate development and several unicorn companies in late state private equity. The Marketing segment of Kerns, which is a social media marking company, has served over 5,000 clients, since its inception in 2015. The Company specializes in assisting individuals and businesses launch and amplify their brands on social media.

Mr. Freishtat’s network and professional background will be instrumental in working with Healthcare Integrated Technologies’ CEO and CFO in the raising of capital for the Company’s growth.

HITC’s Chief Executive Officer, Scott Boruff stated, “Justin will play a key role in the future growth of HITC, his experience and track record of raising capital will enable the Company to achieve its goal of being a world class leader in AI safety and monitoring. We are extremely excited to start 2025 with Justin on our team.”

Industry Leader in AI-Driven Safety and Monitoring

HITC is the global leader in AI safety and monitoring solutions. While its core focus remains on senior living and healthcare, HITC is actively expanding into education, transportation, commercial industries, and beyond.

About Healthcare Integrated Technologies (HITC)

Healthcare Integrated Technologies (OTC PINK: HITC) is a publicly traded, fully reporting audited company specializing in AI-powered safety and monitoring solutions. The Company’s core focus is on senior living and healthcare, with growing expansions into education, transportation, and commercial industries. HITC’s innovative product suite is designed to improve safety, operational efficiency, and quality of care across various settings.

