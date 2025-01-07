2024 Research: Indoor Payment Kiosk Market Experiences Remarkable Growth, Forecasted to Surge to $5.1 Billion - Global Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indoor Payment Kiosk Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The latest analysis on the indoor payment kiosk market has revealed a significant growth trajectory with expectations to rise from $4.38 billion in 2023 to an impressive $5.1 billion by 2024, marking a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The historical trend shows substantial growth driven by increasing adaptation of self-service technology and a demand for efficient transaction mechanisms.

Future Projections



The report also projects a further escalation in the market, with an anticipated value reaching $9.45 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The growth is attributed to the adoption of contactless payment solutions, integration with digital payment systems, demands for multi-currency support, and continuous technological advancements. Emerging trends include a shift towards interactive kiosks, cloud-based solutions, and integration with omnichannel strategies, highlighting an era of innovation within the market.

Retail Industry as a Catalyst for Growth



The expansion of the indoor payment kiosk market is closely linked with the growth of the retail industry, with the sector leveraging these kiosks to enhance customer experiences and operational efficiencies. Notably, the National Association of Convenience Stores reported a 1.5% in the number of stores in the US from 2023, thus indicating a positive correlation between retail growth and increased adoption of indoor payment kiosks.

Technological Advancements and Competitive Landscape



Companies are at the forefront of integrating digital services, such as contactless payment technologies, to streamline transaction processes and enhance customer satisfaction. In an impressive move in April 2024, Worldline SA announced a partnership with Tabesto to introduce intelligent ordering and payment kiosks, revolutionizing customer service in the restaurant and retail industries. Similarly, the merger between Advantech Co. Ltd. and Aures Technologies SA signals a strategic realignment, aiming to fortify intelligent retail solutions on a global scale.

Global Regional Insights



From a geographical perspective, North America led the market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market’s expanse covers notable regions, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with detailed country analysis encompassing Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Key Segments and Technologies



The market encompasses a variety of kiosk types, including self-service, assisted, and mobile kiosks, with a range of screen technologies like LCD, LED, and OLED. Connectivity technologies such as wired, wireless, and NFC are also integral, catering to multi-faceted applications in retail, healthcare, foodservice, transportation, and financial settings.

