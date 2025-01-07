Molex MX150 Sealed Automotive Connectors Featured at Heilind Electronics

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a global leader in electronics distribution, features the MX150 series from Molex. Available in both pass-through and mid-voltage configurations, these connectors are designed for emerging trends in automotive electrical design and industrial applications.

The MX150 pass-through sealed connector system is IP67-rated for dust and water resistance. Connector position assurance (CPA) and terminal position assurance (TPA) are available on MX150 series connectors to confirm and maintain secure mating. With an oil-resistant design, these connectors are ideally suited for oil-cooled electric motors. The MX150 series is available in various circuit sizes and connector formats to meet increasingly demanding space constraints in automotive designs.

With the MX150 mid-voltage connector series, designers can easily adapt existing MX150 form factors to accommodate new 48V wiring architectures for lighting, power windows, wiper motors, and more. The compatibility with existing MX150 connections reduces costs and wiring size to save weight and reduce complexity.

As automotive and industry heavy-equipment electrical architecture continues to advance, Molex’s MX150 offers forward-thinking technologies without sacrificing on system compatibility and flexibility. To learn more, please visit Heilind Electronics or contact your local Heilind representative: MX150 Pass-Through and MX150 Mid-Voltage

