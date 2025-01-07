Ceramic Sanitary Ware Global Market Outlook & Forecasts to 2029: Key Opportunities in the Creation of Luxurious, Energy-Efficient, and Comfort-Oriented Environments

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market by Type (Toilet Sinks/Water Closets, Washbasin, Urinals), Application (Commercial, Residential), Technology (Slip Casting, Pressure Casting), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of value, the ceramic sanitary ware market is estimated to grow from USD 34.36 billion in 2024 to USD 45.33 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.7%. Demand regarding sanitation and hygiene awareness through Government campaigns has a lot to offer to the ceramic sanitary ware market. Most of the programs that aim at promoting health and cleanliness throughout the population are leading to the use of current and clean bathroom products within buildings.







More initiatives from the government in the form of improvising clean water supply for its citizens; better sanitation facilities; and the provision of hygiene awareness are boosting the demand for high-quality, long-lasting ceramics specifically used in sanitary purposes and with water economy features. As governments focus their budgets at improving sanitation facilities there is ever increasing demand for better and high quality ceramics particularly in the developing countries. Moreover, the rising population in the Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific, changing customer needs, increasing industrial expansion in Asia Pacific region are driving the ceramic sanitary ware market. In addition, due to changing sustanibility goals, environmental norms, and changing regulations, there is an escalating desire for water saving technologies in ceramic sanitary ware.



Toilet sinks/water closets type was the largest type of ceramic sanitary ware market, in terms of value, in 2023



Toilet sinks or water closets (WCs) hold the biggest market share in the ceramic sanitary ware market because sanitary utilities are usual in households and companies. Due to its utilization in every family, businesses, commercial and social establishments, the market for water closets is always resistant. Ceramic is preferred because it is hard wearing, easy to clean and can be shaped into various forms to suit customer requirement. Also about recent enhancements in water-saving and environmentally friendly technologies like dual flush, it has even helped in increasing the popularity of water closets. Since toilet sinks are needed almost everywhere owing to considerations of hygiene, they occupy a large market share in the ceramic sanitary ware industry as they are the primary components of modern sanitary systems.



Residential was second-largest application of ceramic sanitary ware market, in terms of value, in 2023



The second largest application for the ceramic sanitary ware market is the residential segment due to the increasing trend of using high quality advanced ceramic sanitary ware in residences. With growth of disposable income and consumer focus turning to the home, the world definitely starts shifting towards more durable as well as aesthetically appealing ceramics products such as washbasins, toilets, bathtub, etc. Also continued demand from the bathroom remodeling trend and the need for a luxurious bathrooms and living spaces. Due to the growing awareness on hygiene, sustainability, and design, the residential end use consumer segment demands technologically superior, water-saving, and attractive sanitary ware products.



The Middle East & Africa is projected to be the third fastest-growing region, in terms of value, during the forecast period in the ceramic sanitary ware market.



The Middle East & Africa followed by Asia Pacific region is identified to have the third highest CAGR in the ceramic sanitary ware market due to the increasing industrialization of the region and high investment on infrastructural. Large-scale investments in construction projects for mass housing applications and commerce and business establishments are pulling demand for superior ceramic sanitary wares. Also, population growth and urbanization around the region also complement the demand for high quality ceramic sanitary wares. There is also a rising trend towards sustainability with awareness of the same forcing technologies to embrace environment friendly sanitary wares. Similarly, the investment from the Middle East & African countries and emergence of new industrial projects also have a positive impact on the growth rate of ceramic sanitary ware industry in this area and therefore it is expected to register a good growth rate in the coming future.

The key players profiled in the report include Geberit AG (Switzerland), LIXIL Corporation (Japan), Villeroy & Boch AG (Germany), RAK Ceramics (UAE), TOTO Ltd. (Japan), Roca Sanitario S.A.U. (Spain), Huida Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. (China), Hindware Home Innovation Limited (India), Duravit AG (Germany), Kohler Co. (US), Saudi Ceramics (Saudi Arabia), CERA Sanitaryware Limited (India), and among others.



Research Coverage



This report segments the market for ceramic sanitary ware based on type, technology, distribution channel, application, and region and provides estimations of volume (Units) and value (USD Million) for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, services, and key strategies, associated with the market for ceramic sanitary wares.



The report provides insights on the following:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on ceramic sanitary ware offered by top players in the global market

Analysis of key drivers: (increasing demand for residential and commercial spaces, increasing disposal income, and government initiatives regarding sanitization and hygiene), restraints (Increasing inflation and geographical conflicts), opportunities (design and customization innovation, use of smart technologies, and expanding ceramic sanitary ware with heating solutions), and challenges (changing consumer preference, technological advancements by competitors, and CO2 emission and sustainability issues) influencing the growth of ceramic sanitary ware market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the ceramic sanitary ware market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for ceramic sanitary ware across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global ceramic sanitary ware market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the ceramic sanitary ware market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $34.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $45.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Opportunities for Players in Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Application and Country

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Technology and Region

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Attractiveness

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Residential and Commercial Spaces

Rising Disposable Income Increasing Purchasing Power

Government Initiatives Related to Awareness of Sanitation and Hygiene

Restraints

Intense Competition

Rising Inflation and Geographical Conflicts

Opportunities

Customization and Design Innovations in Products

Integration of Smart Technologies

Creation of Luxurious, Energy-Efficient, and Comfort-Oriented Environments

Challenges

Changing Consumer Preferences

Technological Advancements by Competitors

Co2 Emissions and Challenges in Sustainability

Case Study Analysis

Supply Chain Challenges in Ceramic Sanitary Ware

Upgrading Design of Ceramic Washbasins for Esthetic Appeal

Sustainability and Water Conservation in Sanitary Ware

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Technology

Slip Casting Low Cost and Easy Operation to Drive Market

Pressure Casting Rising Demand for Luxury Products to Drive Market

Tape Casting High Degree of Automation and Efficiency to Drive Market

Isostatic Casting Demand for Eco-Friendly Technology to Drive Market



Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Type

Toilet Sinks/Water Closets One Piece -High Demand for Low Water Leakage Systems to Drive Market Two Piece -Low Cost to Drive Demand Wall Hung Closets - Need for Less Space to Drive Demand 8.2.4 European Water Closets - Low Water Consumption to Drive Demand

Washbasins Pedestal - Demand for Luxurious Bathroom Products to Drive Market Wall Hung - Small and Lightweight Design to Drive Demand Corner -Compact Design to Propel Demand Table Top -Demand for High-End Products to Drive Market Counter - Rising Demand for Luxury to Fuel Market

Urinals Demand for Installation in Public and Commercial Places to Propel Market

Cisterns Rising Industrialization to Drive Market



Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Application

Commercial Hospitality - Growth of Tourism Industry to Drive Market Office - Rising Urbanization to Fuel Demand Institutional & Retail - Increasing Demand from Emerging Nations to Drive Market Industrial - Rising Industrialization to Propel Market

Residential Single Family - Demand from Developed Nations to Support Growth Multi Family - Growing Numbers of Renters and Job Portability Globally to Drive Market



Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Distribution Channel

Direct - Rising Competition to Drive Demand

Indirect - Technological Advancements and Consumer Convenience to Fuel Demand

Company Profiles

Key Players

Geberit AG

Lixil Corporation

Villeroy & Boch AG

Rak Ceramics

Toto Ltd.

Kohler Co.

Duravit AG

Hindware Home Innovation Limited

Huida Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd.

Roca Sanitario Sau.

Other Players

Lecico Egypt Sae.

Eczacibasi Holding A.S.

Sanitana

Ceramica Catalano Spa

Porcelanosa Grupo A.I.E.

Jaquar India

Saudi Ceramics

Aquacubic

Cera Sanitaryware Limited

Eagle Ceramics

Coto Ceramic Private Limited

Ashirwad Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.

Dongpeng

Devon&Devon S.P.A.

Creavit

Turkuaz Seramik

