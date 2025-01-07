AI-Driven Medical Diagnostics Set to Surpass $4.7 Billion by 2029, Transforming Patient Care and Clinical Workflow

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics Market by Modality (MRI, CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound), Applications (IVD, Radiology, Cardiology, Neurology, Obstetrics/GYN), End User (Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Diagnostic Labs) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AI in medical diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 4.72 Billion by 2029 from USD 1.71 Billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

The adoption of AI in medical diagnostics is rising at a faster pace owing to factors such as growing government focus on increasing uptake of AI-based technologies, AI solutions being more used by radiologists to decrease workload, and the increasing number of cross-industry partnerships & collaborations. However, the shortage of trained AI workforce and unstable regulations are factors expected to restrain the market growth.





Services segment is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2024 to 2029 in global AI in medical diagnostics market



The AI in medical diagnostics market is categorized by components into software, hardware, and services. In 2023, the software segment dominated the market due to its capability to streamline operations, automate workflows, and enhance diagnostic accuracy. However, from 2024 to 2029, the services segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by increasing demand for managed services, integration support, and training required to deploy and optimize AI solutions in healthcare settings. These services help address challenges such as limited healthcare staff and the growing volume of imaging scans, enabling healthcare providers to achieve operational efficiency and improved patient care.



In Vivo Diagnostics Segment was estimated to account for the largest share of the global AI in medical diagnostics market in 2023



The AI in the medical diagnostics market is also segmented by application into in vivo and in vitro diagnostics. In 2023, the in vivo diagnostics segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share due to the growing adoption of AI solutions by healthcare practitioners. These solutions assist in real-time imaging analysis, reducing human error, and improving treatment outcomes. In vivo diagnostics applications, such as AI-powered imaging for cancer detection and cardiovascular assessments, are widely used in clinical practice. While the in vivo segment leads currently, the in vitro segment, focusing on AI-based tools for laboratory testing and analysis, is expected to exhibit vigorous growth during the forecast period, driven by growing advancements in AI for precision diagnostics and laboratory automation.



The Hospitals segment was estimated to account for the largest share of the global AI in medical diagnostics market in 2023



By end users, the AI in the medical diagnostics market is divided into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. In 2023, the hospital segment is projected to hold the largest market share of this market. Factors such as the increase in the adoption of MIS procedures in hospitals to enhance the quality of patient care, and the advancement in the application of imaging modalities to improve workflow.



North America dominated the AI in medical diagnostics market in 2023



Geographically, the AI in medical diagnostics market can be broadly categorized into five key regional segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The region of North America is likely to see the maximum share in 2023, due to advanced health care infrastructure, with widespread adoption of AI technologies and significant investment in R&D by companies and institutions. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR over the period from 2024-2029, due to a growing prevalence of cancer, increased use of AI in diagnostics and for the purpose of health system upgradation by the government.

The prominent players in this market are Microsoft (US), Merative (US), Intel Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Google (US), GE HealthCare (US), Digital Diagnostics Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), HeartFlow, Inc. (US), Enlitic, Inc. (US), InformAI (US), isometric (Belgium), Butterfly Network, Inc. (US), Aidence (Netherlands), Nano-X Imaging LTD. (Israel), Quibim (Spain), Qure.ai (India), Viz.ai, Inc (US), Aidoc (US), Lunit, Inc. (South Korea), Therapixel (France), EchoNous, Inc. (US), and Brainomix (UK).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Influx of Big Data with Increasing Digitization and Adoption of Information Systems

Surge in Cross-Industry Partnerships & Collaborations

Increasing Demand for AI-based Solutions in Radiology

Rising Government Initiatives to Implement AI-based Technologies in Healthcare Settings

Availability of Extensive Funding for AI-based Startups

Restraints

Reluctance Among Medical Practitioners to Adopt AI-based Technologies

Inadequate AI Workforce and Ambiguous Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Software

Opportunities

Untapped Emerging Markets

Increasing Focus on Developing Human-Aware AI Systems

Challenges

Budgetary Constraints

Unstructured Healthcare Data due to Growing Digital Footprint and Technology Trends

Privacy Concerns Related to Data Protection

Limited Interoperability for AI Solutions

Case Study Analysis

Mayo Clinic Integrates AI-Enabled Digital Diagnostics and Boosts Medical Research with Google Cloud Platform

Resolving Challenges of Understaffed Workforce and Backlog with Veye Lung Nodules

Nvidia AI Enterprise Software and GPUs Help Improve Performance and Precision of Tumor Targeting

Zhejiang University and Zhejiang De Image Solutions Use Intel AI Solutions to Process Ultrasound

Waitemata District Health Board Project Utilizes Precision-Driven Health Solutions

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market, by Component

Software Imaging Software - Integration of Advanced Features (3D Rendering, AI-Driven Image Analysis, and Automated Reporting) to Drive Demand Predictive Analysis Software - Growing Use of AI-Powered Predictive Analytics in Healthcare for Early Disease Detection, Personalized Treatment, and Enhancing Operational Efficiency to Drive Market Diagnostic Software -Increased Integration of AI into Diagnostic Processes for Enhancing Accuracy and Efficiency to Fuel Market Growth

Services - Rising Deployment and Integration of AI Systems to Drive Demand

Hardware Processors MPU GPU FPGA Asic 6.4.2 Memory Development of High-Bandwidth Memory for AI Applications to Drive Market Networks Adapter - Increasing Demand for Seamless Data Integration and Growing Adoption of Machine Learning and Imaging Technologies to Drive Market Switch - Efficient Data Routing and Integration Features to Fuel Demand Interconnect - Need for Efficient Data Transmission to Drive Demand



Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market, by End-user

Hospitals Rising Installation of Advanced AI Diagnostic Imaging Solutions to Drive Market

Diagnostic Imaging Centers Increasing Number of Private Imaging Centers to Drive Market

Diagnostic Laboratories Rising Specimen Test Volumes to Drive Market

Other End-users

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market, by Modality

Imaging Modalities Computed Tomography X-Ray Magnetic Resonance Imaging Ultrasound Mammography Other Imaging Modalities

Diagnostics Modalities Immunoassay Clinical Chemistry Hematology

Microbiology Rising Demand for Precise Diagnostics and Antimicrobial Resistance Drives AI Adoption



Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market, by Application

In Vivo Diagnostics Applications Radiology Oncology Cardiology Neurology Obstetrics/Gynecology Ophthalmology Other in Vivo Application

In Vitro Diagnostics Applications Infectious Diseases Endocrinology Autoimmune Testing

Blood Screening and Coagulation Testing Increasing Demand for Screening Bloodborne Diseases and Coagulation Disorders to Drive Market



Company Profiles

Key Players

Microsoft

Nvidia Corporation

Merative

Google (Alphabet, Inc.)

Intel Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Advanced Micro Devices

Koninklijke Philips

Digital Diagnostics

Informai

Other Players

Heartflow, Inc.

Enlitic, Inc.

Aidence

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

Viz.AI, Inc.

Quibim

Qure.AI

Therapixel

Aidoc

Lunit, Inc.

Echonous, Inc.

Icometrix

Brainomix

