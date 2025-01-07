Intrepid Managed Discovery Rebrands to IntrepidX—Expertise, Innovation, and Excellence in Solving for the Unknown

San Diego, CA, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrepid Managed Discovery, a leader in eDiscovery, forensics, managed document review, deposition, and court reporting, on its fifth anniversary, is proud to announce its rebranding to IntrepidX. This evolution reflects the company’s commitment to embracing the complexities of modern litigation and IntrepidX’s unique ability to solve the unforeseeable challenges emerging in this rapidly evolving legal landscape.

The “X” in IntrepidX symbolizes both the company’s integrated suite of litigation support services and its ability to tackle any number of unknown variables. As nascent technologies disrupt and transform the legal field in unprecedented ways, IntrepidX embraces the prospect of solving for “X”—delivering innovative solutions for new and unforeseen legal challenges.

“IntrepidX thrives at the intersection of expertise and ingenuity,” said Parkash Khatri, CEO of IntrepidX. “This rebrand better reflects both the breadth and depth of our services and our readiness to meet the extraordinary demand on legal teams.” Khatri continues, “IntrepidX is a force multiplier—empowering legal teams with advanced capabilities, superior technology, and expertise. When you partner with IntrepidX, you gain an ally in tackling any variables that may come your way.”

With the rebrand, IntrepidX has launched a new website, www.intrepidx.com, offering clients and prospects an intuitive platform to explore the company’s comprehensive suite of services and learn about emerging technologies like Relativity aiR, solutions to address modern email attachments, and AI-based custom image identification.

These are some examples of how IntrepidX’s diversified approach allows them to engineer solutions that deliver precision, cost-effectiveness, and unmatched agility while helping clients solve for an uncertain future shaped by accelerating technological change.

About IntrepidX

IntrepidX is a premier legal services provider specializing in eDiscovery, forensics, court reporting, and managed document review. Combining ingenuity and collaboration with expertise, IntrepidX delivers peerless solutions to complex and emerging legal challenges.

For more information, visit: www.intrepidx.com