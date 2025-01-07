Latin America 5G Revolution: Opportunities and Challenges in the Emerging 5G Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Revolution: Transforming Connectivity in Latin America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mobile communications industry in LATAM is crucial for economic growth, social connectivity, and digital inclusion. As smartphone penetration increases and network coverage expands, 5G connectivity demands market innovation, support for businesses, and better general access to an essential service. The analysis is segmented by prepaid and postpaid services, with a clear dominance of the prepaid segment in subscriptions and devices, including mobile phones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) markets, with a narrow relation between B2B and IoT devices.
This study aims to present the current landscape of cellular network technologies in LATAM, especially for Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, and discover the evolution of 5G deployment in these 5 countries. The main objective is to analyze technology development in terms of subscription and revenue metrics and discuss the forecast analysis.
The publisher also examines pricing and market trends as well as compliance regulations for the B2B and B2C segments to highlight the most important challenges and opportunities stakeholders must consider in this evolving market.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Network Slicing for B2B in Entertainment
- IoT Growth in Agriculture
- Private 5G Networks for Manufacturing and Oil & Gas Industries
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction of 5G Communications
- Definitions: Mobile Communications
- Definitions: Segmentation
- Definitions: 5G Infrastructure
- Market Trends: Connectivity Devices Influencing the 5G Market
- Market Trends: Technological Advancements Influencing the 5G Market
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Subscription Forecast by Technology
- 5G Subscription Forecast by Client Type
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- 5G Revenue Forecast by Client Type
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Pricing Trends for 5G Services: What is Happening in LATAM?
Market Analysis by Country
- Evolution of 5G: Argentina
- Subscription Evolution by Technology: Argentina
- 5G Subscription Forecast by Client Type: Argentina
- Evolution of 5G: Brazil
- Subscription Evolution by Technology: Brazil
- 5G Subscription Forecast by Client Type: Brazil
- Evolution of 5G: Chile
- Subscription Evolution by Technology: Chile
- 5G Subscription Forecast by Client Type: Chile
- Evolution of 5G: Colombia
- Subscription Evolution by Technology: Colombia
- 5G Subscription Forecast by Client Type: Colombia
- Evolution of 5G: Mexico
- Subscription Evolution by Technology: Mexico
- 5G Subscription Forecast by Client Type: Mexico
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Action Items & Next Steps
