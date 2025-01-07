Voltalia SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2024

Half-year statement of the liquidity contract

As of December 31, 2024

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), announces that the Company’s liquidity account, which is managed by NATIXIS ODDO BHF under a liquidity contract, included the following cash and Company common shares as of December 31, 2024:

53,758 shares

€526,043.54

Number of transactions on buy side over the period: 2,654

Number of transactions on sell side over the period: 2,597

Volume traded on buy side over the period: 536,262 shares for €4,560,802

Volume traded on sell side over the period: 550,002 shares for €4,722,729

As a reminder, when the contract started, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity account:

30,384 shares

€1,000,000

Next on the agenda: Q4 2024 turnover, January 29, 2025 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.1 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.2 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.









With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.









Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Voltalia

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Press Relations Seitosei.Actifin - Jennifer Jullia

jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

