SalMar – Q4 2024 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q4 2024 are:
Farming Central Norway: 39.7
Farming Northern Norway: 27.7
SalMar Aker Ocean: 0
Icelandic Salmon: 1.5
Total: 73.8
All figures in 1,000 tgw.
The full Q4 2024 report will be released on Tuesday 18 February 2025 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act