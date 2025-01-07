Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) to Showcase AGI55 at ICE Barcelona, Delivering Real-Time Data Activation and Generative Engagement Tools

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with Modulus, its trusted supplier for Europe, Asia, and Africa, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) – the leader in operational intelligence for the casino and gaming industry – will showcase its groundbreaking AGI55 platform at the International Casino Exhibition (ICE) in Barcelona, taking place January 20-22, 2025.

Designed to improve operational efficiency and enhance player engagement, QCI’s AGI55 leverages advanced AI to deliver real-time data activation that help operators streamline operations and strengthen customer loyalty across all channels. Addressing key industry challenges such as declining loyalty and omni-channel engagement, AGI55 sets a new standard for gaming intelligence.

QCI Player – launched at G2E Las Vegas in October – will be a focal point at ICE. This dynamic, customer-facing platform features a dedicated player app and portal that redefines engagement by enabling personalized interactions without relying solely on free play. Operators can now deliver targeted strategies to build stronger, lasting relationships with their players.

Another standout innovation is Chatalytics, powered by OpenAI integration. This revolutionary tool empowers users with the query building capabilities of a senior data engineer. The resulting empowerment allows chat-based data exploration and analytical tools that intuitively guide the user to meaningful results.

With unmatched scalability and adaptability, the QCI platform offers a comprehensive solution for operators of all sizes – from single properties to enterprise-level portfolios. AGI55 empowers operators to optimize performance, enhance customer satisfaction, and achieve sustainable long-term success.

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI commented, “I have worked with the Modulus team for nearly 15 years and have always been impressed with their innovative drive to take the industry to the next level. Modulus has many advanced bonusing features that offer engaging ways of interacting with customers. I am excited to be able bring our real-time generative technologies to the partnership to enable deeper use of these powerful capabilities. At QCI we are proud of our integration with the Modulus system and are committed to maintain allowing the 400 Modulus properties to choose the refined solution.”

Marc Attal, COO of Modulus added “At Modulus, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive digital transformation, simplify operational management, and maximize customer engagement. Our partnership with QCI and the showcase of AGI55 at ICE Barcelona highlights our dedication to providing intuitive, high-performance tools that address the industry's current challenges. Together, we are paving the way for a new era of accessible, efficient, and digitally driven operational intelligence.

For a hands-on demonstration of AGI55, including QCI Player and Chatalytics, visit the Modulus stand at ICE Barcelona, Stand #3Q30.

ABOUT Quick Custom Intelligence

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavours.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354