Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior Market to surpass USD 13.8 billion by 2034, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior Market was valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth USD 13.8 billion by the end of 2034, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The surge in global air passenger traffic, particularly in emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, contributes to the market’s expansion. The commercial aircraft cabin interior market is categorized by material, including alloys, composites, and other materials. Among these, the composites segment is expected to experience the highest growth, with a CAGR surpassing 8% during the forecast period. Airlines turn to composite materials to achieve sustainability goals and reduce operational costs.

These materials are lightweight, which helps lower aircraft weight, enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. The shift towards composites supports the aviation industry’s growing focus on environmental responsibility. Additionally, composites offer improved resistance to corrosion and wear, making them highly suitable for the demanding conditions inside aircraft cabins. This increased durability results in lower maintenance costs and longer-lasting cabin components.



In terms of aircraft type, the commercial aircraft cabin interior market is divided into regional transport aircraft, narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and business jets. Narrow-body aircraft lead the market, generating USD 3.9 billion in revenue in 2024. To boost passenger comfort, airlines upgrade narrow-body aircraft with innovations like slimline seats and staggered seating layouts. These adjustments optimize space while enhancing comfort, particularly for economy-class passengers. Given that narrow-body aircraft are commonly used for shorter flights, airlines are focusing on making these planes more comfortable and efficient as they replace older fleets in response to increased travel demand. These updates are essential to meet the evolving expectations of travelers, ensuring a competitive edge for airlines.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest player in the commercial aircraft cabin interior market, holding a 33.5% share in 2024. The rapid growth of air travel in China, coupled with an expanding domestic route network and airport infrastructure, is driving the need for advanced cabin designs. As airlines expand their fleets and modernize cabin interiors, they aim to accommodate more passengers while enhancing comfort. The growing demand for efficient and comfortable cabin layouts is reshaping the design and functionality of aircraft cabins across the region, supporting the overall market growth.

Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Players

Companies including Astronics, Collins Aerospace, Diehl Aerospace, Expliseat, FACC, Gogo Business Aviation, Jamco, Luminator Aerospace, Panasonic Avionics, Recaro, Safran, Schott, STG Aerospace, Thales, Thompson Aero Seating are some firms working in Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior industry.

This commercial aircraft cabin interior market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue ( USD million) from 2021 to 2034, for the following segments:

Market, By Material

Alloys Aluminium Alloy Steel Alloy Others

Composites Carbon Glass ARAMID (Kevlar) Others

Others

Market, By Type

Aircraft Seating Passenger Seating Business Class Economy Class Premium Economy Class First Class Crew rest seating

Entertainment & Connectivity

Cabin lighting Signage lights Ceiling & wall lights Floor path lighting strips Reading lights Lavatory lights

Galley

Lavatory

Windows & windshields Cabin windows Windshields

Stowage Bins Shelf bins Pivot bins Translating bins

Interior Panels Floor panels Ceiling panels Side panels Cabin dividers



Market, Aircraft Type

Narrow-body aircraft

Wide-body aircraft

Regional transport aircraft

Business jets

