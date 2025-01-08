ASDSA Finds Lack of Physician Supervision in Medical Spas

Schaumburg, IL, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study published in the October 2024 issue of Dermatologic Surgery analyzed the level of physician involvement in cosmetic medical procedures in medical spas in Las Vegas, Nevada. The study findings emphasize the threat to patient safety that medical spas may currently pose when there is a lack of on-site physician supervision. It further highlights the need for increased public protection measures, like the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association’s (ASDSA) “ Medical Spa Safety Act ” to help ensure patients’ safety.

The study, “ Supervision Unveiled: Navigating the Supervision Landscape in Medical Spas ,” found that of the 63 medical spas reviewed, 73% of treatments involving injections were performed by non-physicians. Many spas did not even have a physician on-site, and in cases of complications, they didn’t inform an off-site medical director. Without a physician on-site and immediately available, patient safety is compromised, as a physician with more in-depth, specialty-specific training would not be present to step in and assist if a complication occurs. The authors acknowledged the need for “improved regulations of cosmetic procedures performed at medical spas, guidelines regarding on-site versus off-site supervision, and staff accreditation and training.”

The study also found on most of the available websites and social media accounts for the medical spas that it was unclear whether the cosmetic medical procedures would be performed by a physician or a non-physician. Patients deserve the opportunity to make informed decisions about from whom they receive medical treatment, and with unclear messaging, patients are at risk of receiving care from someone who is inexperienced or unlicensed. ASDSA’s position on Protecting the Public From Practitioner Misrepresentation supports clear and transparent communication with the patient about who will be providing care and opposes false and misleading advertisements that provide unclear information about licensure and training.

“This study brings attention to the patient safety risks that emerge when medical procedures are conducted by non-physicians in medical spas without appropriate supervision from physicians,” said M. Laurin Council, MD, MBA, ASDS/A President. “ASDSA recognizes the substantial threat of medical spas to patient safety and calls for appropriate supervision, oversight and training by qualified on-site physicians , as well as medical spa procedures based on patient outcomes and quality care .”

ASDSA encourages patients to ensure medical procedures are performed or supervised by a qualified physician, especially by a board certified dermatologist as recommended in the “ Medical Spa Safety Act .” This model legislation calls on states to regulate medical spas and keep medical procedures under the oversight of physicians, along with requiring medical directors to have training on all procedures being performed. The model bill also includes additional staff education requirements, notification to the public if a physician is not on-site and options for mandatory adverse event reporting.

