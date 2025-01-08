STACK Infrastructure Advances Data Center Safety and Releases Breaker Guard Design into Public Domain

DENVER, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers is pleased to announce the release of a safety-enhancing Breaker Button Window Guard (“Breaker Guard”) into the public domain. This device, designed by Ryan Arthur, a Critical Operations Manager at STACK, epitomizes our commitment to enhancing operational safety and reliability across various industries, including the medical, commercial, and industrial sectors.

The Breaker Guard was developed to tackle a critical safety challenge identified during routine maintenance operations within data centers. It is engineered to prevent accidental door closures that could disrupt power supply, ensuring that critical operations remain uninterrupted. This device integrates with various forms of existing infrastructure, providing a fail-safe mechanism that protects against unexpected power outages while enhancing overall system reliability.

“At STACK, our first priority is to eliminate safety risks,” said Donna Lynch, Vice President of Environmental Health and Safety. “This solution has improved operational excellence in our facilities and enabled a safer work environment.”

Recognizing the broader applicability and significant impact of this Breaker Guard, STACK has decided to release the design to the public domain, allowing for widespread adaptation and customization. This move is aimed at promoting safety enhancements not only within the data center industry but also across other critical sectors such as healthcare facilities, where power reliability can be lifesaving.

“This open-source initiative calls industries of all types to adopt solutions that ensure reliability and protection.” Ryan Arthur, Technical Operations Manager, the device’s designer, added, “The Breaker Guard was born out of a simple idea: preventing a small oversight from causing major disruptions. I’m excited to see this design made available to a broader audience, where it has the potential to enhance safety far beyond our data centers.”

The release includes various configurations of the Breaker Button Window Guard to accommodate different infrastructure needs, along with a comprehensive catalog detailing the installation and customization processes. These resources are now accessible for public use, fostering safety enhancements across global infrastructure systems. The device configuration catalog and 3D print design files can be accessed and downloaded from STACK’s website here: Breaker Guard Design.

