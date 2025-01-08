Yoh Appoints John Comito as President, Elevates President Emmett McGrath to Co-Chairman

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoh, a leading international talent and outsourcing company owned by Day & Zimmermann, is pleased to announce that John Comito has been appointed its next President, effective January 1, 2025. Comito, currently Yoh’s Senior Vice President of Staffing, succeeds longtime Yoh President Emmett McGrath, who has been elevated to the position of Co-Chairman. Comito brings more than two decades of finance and operations experience in the staffing and workforce solutions industry to the organization’s top leadership position.

“This transition marks a pivotal moment in Yoh’s history, and I’m excited about the future of Yoh under John’s leadership,” said Hal Yoh, Chair and CEO, Day & Zimmermann. “John’s extensive experience, industry expertise and multidecade tenure with Yoh and Day & Zimmermann are invaluable assets to our business and make him the ideal individual to lead the company into its next chapter. I’ve had the pleasure of watching John’s career flourish for many years. With his understanding of our teams, our approach, and our offerings, I have no doubt that the business will continue to thrive and grow.”

As President, Comito will be responsible for all day-to-day operations as well as the execution and continued refinement of Yoh’s long-term strategic plan. Since assuming the role of Senior Vice President of Staffing, he has been increasingly involved in all aspects of the business, including branch operations, sales, recruiting, technology, business intelligence and acquisition integration.

"I am honored to accept the role of President and to collaborate with such an exceptionally talented and dedicated team,” Comito said. “I am eager to further enhance our processes, uphold our standards of excellence and continue to reinforce our status as a leader in the recruiting industry. The future of Yoh is bright, and with the invaluable support of Hal and Emmett, I look forward to guiding the organization toward continued success.”

Prior to becoming Senior Vice President of Staffing, Comito served for more than five years as Yoh’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In that role, he oversaw all financial operations including strategic planning, financial reporting & analysis, pricing proposals & contract, and M&A. He also led the execution of operational strategy, defined operational KPIs, and ensured accountability to those KPIs. John owned the strategy and design for business intelligence, predictive analytics, and AI.

Comito originally joined Yoh in 2005 and was named Director of Finance before joining the finance and accounting department of Day & Zimmermann, Yoh’s parent company, in 2015. He rejoined Yoh in 2018, assuming various leadership roles in finance and operations. Comito holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Rowan University.

McGrath has been President of Yoh since April 2017 after having previously worked for Yoh in various roles from 1985 to 2004. After starting his career with Yoh as a recruiter, McGrath assumed increasing leadership responsibility as branch and district manager, as well as leader of Yoh’s west and central regions. As President, McGrath has spearheaded the strategic and operational success of Yoh’s core service lines, including its specialty practice areas, national recruiting center, consulting services and workforce solutions.

"Emmett has been instrumental in shaping Yoh into the industry leader it is today. His dedication to excellence and innovation throughout his tenure as President has set the business on a course for continued success,” said Hal Yoh. "As Co-Chairman, his expertise and strategic insights will continue to shape our future, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the talent and workforce solutions industry. We are deeply grateful for Emmett's contributions, and I look forward to working with him as he marks the next chapter of his journey with Yoh and Day & Zimmermann."

As Co-Chairman, McGrath’s work will focus on key customer relationships, the pursuit of acquisition targets and the overall optimization of Yoh’s business. To facilitate a smooth transition, McGrath will also serve as a strategic advisor and coach to Comito as he assumes day-to-day oversight of Yoh’s operations.

“It has been an honor to lead Yoh, an organization that has shaped my career for nearly four decades, and I am fortunate to continue guiding the business as Co-Chairman,” McGrath said. “In this new role, I look forward not only to ensuring continuity in Yoh’s executive leadership but also working with Hal to solidify our market leadership and industry reputation. I’m proud of our achievements and have complete confidence in passing the torch to John, whose experience and vision make him the ideal leader to elevate Yoh to new heights.”

ABOUT YOH

For more than 80 years, Yoh has provided the talent needed for the jobs and projects critical to our clients’ success. Our Specialty Practices recruiting experts find high-impact professionals in Engineering, Health Care, Life Sciences, and Information Technology. For clients with workforce management needs, our DZConneX offering delivers large-scale workforce solutions, including Managed Services, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Payrolling, SOW / Services Procurement and IC Management. Yoh is part of Day & Zimmermann, a $2.7 Billion USD services company, and benefits from more than 80 years of Day & Zimmermann’s experience managing and solving complex talent challenges for some of the world’s leading companies. For more information, visit www.yoh.com.

