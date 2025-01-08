Red Cat Secures FAA Authorization to Fly Drones Without Remote ID for Aeronautical Research

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, today announced it has received authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to operate unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in U.S. airspace without broadcasting Remote Identification (Remote ID) information, specifically for the purpose of aeronautical research.

“This authorization highlights Red Cat’s commitment as an industry leader to work closely with the FAA on drone requirements and operations in the national airspace system,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO. “We are proud to be among the first companies in the United States authorized to conduct research operations without broadcasting Remote ID. This will help accelerate the testing and development of safe and effective drone solutions that support warfighters globally.”

This authorization reinforces Red Cat’s ongoing collaboration with the FAA to shape the future of drone operations in the National Airspace System (NAS). Issued under Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations (14 CFR) § 89.120, the approval allows Red Cat to advance aeronautical research while adhering to strict operational and safety requirements.

Key Highlights of the FAA Authorization

Purpose-Built for Research : The authorization allows Red Cat to conduct aeronautical research in controlled conditions, exempt from Remote ID broadcasting requirements.

: The authorization allows Red Cat to conduct aeronautical research in controlled conditions, exempt from Remote ID broadcasting requirements. Strict Safety and Compliance : Red Cat must file Notice to Air Missions (NOTAMs) 24 to 72 hours before operations and adhere to all applicable airspace rules and protocols.

: Red Cat must file Notice to Air Missions (NOTAMs) 24 to 72 hours before operations and adhere to all applicable airspace rules and protocols. Long-Term Authorization: Effective immediately, the approval remains valid through January 31, 2028, barring earlier rescission or extension.



Remote ID regulations, often referred to as a "digital license plate" for drones, play a vital role in enhancing safety and security in the NAS. Red Cat’s authorization to operate drones without broadcasting Remote ID will provide valuable data and insights that may inform future FAA policies and the development of drone technologies.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a Family of Systems. This includes the Black Widow™, a small unmanned ISR system that was awarded the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract. The Family of Systems also includes TRICHON™, a fixed wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at www.redcat.red .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

INVESTORS:

E-mail: Investors@redcat.red