Fortinet to Collaborate and Share Insights with Global Leaders at World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

John Whittle, Chief Operating Officer at Fortinet

“Building on our longstanding and multi-faceted partnership with the World Economic Forum, Fortinet will join heads of state, other private-sector leaders, and prominent voices from civil society and academia at this year’s Annual Meeting to collectively help address key global and regional challenges. Together we aim to shape global efforts that prioritize safety, sustainability, and progress for all. As a leader in cybersecurity, we understand the critical role that securing the digital world plays in achieving these goals and look forward to making meaningful contributions that benefit our collective society.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced that the company will return to the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland from January 20 to 24, 2025. Fortinet, a founding member of the Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity and member of the Centre’s Board, will again engage in the yearly event. Each year, the Forum’s Annual Meeting welcomes governments, major international organizations and the Forum’s 1,000 partner companies, civil society leaders, young changemakers, and social entrepreneurs to discuss and identify solutions regarding critical global and regional challenges.

As a part of this year’s Fortinet delegation and as part of the Forum’s Annual Meeting accredited program, Derek Manky, Chief Security Strategist and Global Vice President of Threat Intelligence, will share expertise and insights on partnering to disrupt cybercrime operations as part of a panel on January 21, where he will offer lessons learned and best practices on effective approaches to working together in the fight against digital adversaries.

In addition to Fortinet’s contributing role and leadership within the Forum and its Centre for Cybersecurity’s Partnership Against Cybercrime and its Cybercrime Atlas initiative, the company is actively involved with various global threat intelligence initiatives, including NATO NICP, INTERPOL Expert Working Group, the Cyber Threat Alliance working committee and FIRST, all with the goal of cultivating relationships across industries and borders to operationalize and coordinate cybercrime disruption at scale.

Title: Collectively Disrupting the Economics of Cybercrime

When: January 21, 2025 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. CET

Overview: In the face of increasing cyberattacks, building alliances across organizations is an effective yet often overlooked strategy. By contrast, cybercriminals continue to demonstrate high levels of collaboration within their ecosystem, exploiting weaknesses in organizations to build a profitable network. How can we foster collaborative efforts to enable systemic disruption of cybercriminal ecosystems?

More About the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

Today, individuals, organizations, and society at large are navigating major geo-economic shifts and an unprecedented pace of technological evolution. The 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum will convene global leaders to discuss and pinpoint opportunities relating to these changes, which inspired the event’s theme: Collaboration for the Intelligent Age. The program will be oriented around five distinct but interconnected priorities: rebuilding trust, reimagining growth, investing in people, safeguarding the planet, and reimagining leadership strategies to evolve industries.

The Annual Meeting 2025 will bring together government, business and civil society leaders. In 2024, Davos attendees came from 125 countries, and included chief executives and chairs of the Forum 1,000 partner companies, public figures from across the world - including G7 and G20 countries, as well as heads of international organizations, leaders from the foremost civil society, labor and media organizations and top thinkers and academics.

During the meeting, participants will work to foster stronger partnerships, develop new policies and frameworks, and identify strategies for effectively deploying technology to address these priorities. Fortinet is committed to offering ongoing strategic insights to advance the global cybersecurity conversation.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

