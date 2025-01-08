Software-defined Wide Area Network Market to Reach USD 59.4 Billion by 2032, Driven by Cloud Adoption and Remote Work Trends | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software-defined Wide Area Network Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market was valued at USD 5.19 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 59.41 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 31.14% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

As businesses look to address these challenges quickly, the Software-Defined Wide Area Network market is expanding rapidly due to customer demands for more efficient, secure, and cost-effective means of network infrastructure management and transformation. With enterprises rapidly moving to cloud and hybrid work, there has been an increased need for high-performance, high-security, and high-scalability network solutions. A centralized approach to WAN management that uses cloud-based technology to securely connect any user to any application over the internet, SD-WAN technology is a flexible and cost-effective way to connect enterprise-wide area networks, helping organizations ensure their cloud-based applications and services are always performing optimally.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the market is the increasing need for high-performance, security, and cost-effective networking solutions, which are facilitated by SD-WAN technology. SD-WAN enables organizations to utilize fewer costs compared with other costly MPLS circuits while a valuable role for mission-critical applications service is maximized. The increasing use of cloud applications, including SaaS solutions, and a shift to remote and hybrid work also drive this move to more agile, cost-efficient networking solutions. Thus, businesses are leveraging SD-WAN for secure connectivity, improved network security, and easy sharing between cloud resources.

Technological improvements in SD-WAN solutions – for example, AI-based analytics, automation, and integrated security features – are further fuelling the growth of the market. These innovations assist organizations in ensuring network performance management proactively, optimizing bandwidth usage, and reducing OPEX-added advantages to businesses. The combination of SD-WAN with other technologies like 5G and Edge also needs to continue to open up the way forward for the application of SD-WAN in sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, and retail.





Get a Sample Report of Software-defined Wide Area Network Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2803

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

VMWare, Inc.

Huawei Technologies

Fortinet

Juniper Networks

Palo Alto Networks

Silver Peak

Riverbed Technology

Aryaka Networks

Software-defined Wide Area Network Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.19 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 59.41 Billion CAGR CAGR of 31.14% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Sectors like healthcare, retail, and manufacturing require SD-WAN to support IoT, cloud, and edge applications.



• Integration of advanced security features like firewalls and encryption addresses growing cyber threats.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Software-defined Wide Area Network Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2803

Segmentation Analysis

By Deployment

The on-premise segment dominated the market and accounted for 68% of the market share in 2023 as still, many enterprises are following the control principle into their network environment. On-premise solutions offer greater control by managing the raw data internally making these solutions a preferred choice for sectors with high requirements for data privacy and security, such as finance and healthcare. Besides, on-premise SD-WAN also offers higher customization and integration with the existing legacy systems. Fueled by data sovereignty requirements and network security, the on-premise segment is predicted to rise steadily throughout the forecast period in 2032. Well, it is even more applicable for such heavily regulated sectors.

The cloud segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by increased cloud-based applications and services use due to higher hybrid and remote work. SD-WAN hosted on the cloud offers significant scalability, flexibility, and cost benefits, enabling organizations to scale as resistance to business change. This trend is against the backdrop of the rising adoption of SaaS and lounge of most of the workloads in the cloud. As businesses embrace a cloud-first strategy, cloud-native SD-WAN solutions become a foundational pillar in contemporary network architectures.

Software-defined Wide Area Network Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Software

Hardware

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End - Use

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Transport & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Others





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Software-defined Wide Area Network Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2803

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market and represented a significant revenue share of more than 35% in 2023, as the region is the first adopter of advanced networking market solutions and has significant growth of key players in this market. It is expanding the SD-wan market through increasing demand for cloud applications, remote work solutions, and secure networking infrastructure across finance, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors within the region. America else has a well-developed IT infrastructure and a high tradition of innovation.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, Rapid digital transformation, a growing internet penetration, and the expansion of small and medium enterprises are some of the factors that are fueling growth in the SD-WAN market in the Asia-Pacific region, Emerging nations like China, India & Japan are heavily investing in cloud infrastructure & advanced networking tech, thereby generating high demand for SD-WAN. Which includes the rise of remote work, IoT adoption, and the need for secure and scalable networks are some of the prominent growth factors in the region.

Recent Developments

May 2024: Juniper Networks Released Contrail SD-WAN 3.0, featuring advanced analytics and automation capabilities to streamline network management.

June 2024: Palo Alto Networks Enhanced its Prisma SD-WAN platform with AI-driven insights, enabling proactive network performance optimization.

July 2024: Silver Peak Introduced Unity EdgeConnect 6.0, offering improved application performance and simplified deployment for distributed enterprises.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1.Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5.Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6.Competitive Landscape

7. Software-defined Wide Area Network Market Segmentation, by Component

8. Software-defined Wide Area Network Market Segmentation, By Deployment

9. Software-defined Wide Area Network Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

10. Software-defined Wide Area Network Market Segmentation, By End-user

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Software-defined Wide Area Network Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/software-defined-wide-area-network-market-2803

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.