American Kidney Fund Appoints Dr. Pranav Garimella as its First Chief Medical Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund today announced Dr. Pranav Garimella as its Chief Medical Officer (CMO). A nationally recognized leader in nephrology and an expert in rare kidney diseases, Dr. Garimella becomes AKF’s first CMO, and in this role, will help to advance AKF’s 2023-26 Strategic Plan goal to provide high-level clinical authority and insight to better serve the 1 in 7 Americans living with kidney disease.

Dr. Garimella’s clinical expertise includes a focus on rare kidney conditions such as autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), and his primary research has focused on novel diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers for kidney disease as well as drug dosing in acute and chronic kidney disease. In addition to his clinical and research experience, he comes to AKF with experience in policy, program development, advocacy and health care leadership in nephrology. He is widely regarded for his innovative work in both patient care and research. Dr. Garimella serves as an attending nephrologist and the Director of Acute Dialysis Services at UC San Diego Health, and is an Associate Professor of Medicine at University of California San Diego School of Medicine.

“I am honored to join the American Kidney Fund. AKF is leading the charge to drive kidney disease innovation and public awareness—and the need is urgent, with kidney disease now the eighth leading cause of death in the United States," said Dr. Garimella. "I look forward to advancing AKF’s health agenda and to collaborating with other nonprofit, policy and pharmaceutical leaders to innovate for patients, develop new educational tools and programming, deepen our understanding of the patient experience and advance clinical care.”

“Dr. Garimella’s deep expertise in nephrology, particularly in rare and complex kidney diseases, will enhance our capacity to serve both the patient and clinical communities more effectively,” said LaVarne Burton, President and CEO of the American Kidney Fund. “We look forward to his leadership, which will be instrumental to advancing our mission to fight kidney disease and help people live healthier lives.”

Dr. Garimella also serves as co-chair of the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation Centers of Excellence Program and recently completed his term (2019-2025) as a member of the American Society of Nephrology’s Quality Committee.

