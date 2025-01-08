Malaysian National Broadcaster RTM Leverages Vislink’s Live Video Technology in Tower Infrastructure Upgrade

Latest Partnership Reinforces Vislink’s Position as an Innovation Leader in Advanced Media Solutions Across Asia-Pacific

Mt. Olive, New Jersey, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data in the defense, public safety and broadcast sectors, announced its latest partnership with Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) to deploy an advanced Vislink system in a significant infrastructure upgrade of RTM’s Kuala Lumpur Tower facilities. The contract is worth over $1million.

This project features the deployment of Vislink’s groundbreaking 4K UHD portable IP-based transmission solution, incorporating the Quantum Encoder and high-speed, bi-directional IP links. This state-of-the-art setup will empower RTM to deliver pristine 4K UHD video from remote locations across Kuala Lumpur, ensuring a seamless, real-time experience for live media broadcasts across the broadcaster’s nationwide television channels. Moreover, this modular, scalable solution is designed to support RTM’s future migration to IP-based workflows and higher resolutions, positioning RTM at the forefront of next-generation broadcasting standards.

RTM said, “Our collaboration with Vislink represents a strategic step forward in our commitment to delivering high-quality, real-time content to our viewers nationwide. Vislink’s advanced technology aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of media, allowing us to expand our capabilities and enhance the viewing experience for our audience. We’re excited about the possibilities this partnership brings as we continue to innovate and grow in the fast-evolving media landscape.”

“We are thrilled to be a part of RTM’s journey toward next-level content delivery,” added Zaidi Anuar, Managing Director of ACS Solution Sdn Bhd, Vislink’s Malaysia-based system integrator on the project. “The innovative capabilities of Vislink’s technology, paired with a customized design that supports RTM’s current and evolving needs, illustrate the power of this collaboration. Vislink’s solutions enable broadcasters like RTM to meet modern demands while seamlessly integrating future upgrades.”

Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink, commented, “This partnership with RTM reflects our commitment to pioneering adaptable, resilient, and future-ready content solutions for the media industry. By leveraging our expertise in IP and software-driven infrastructure, we’re enabling media organizations around the world to redefine the boundaries of live content production. The Asia-Pacific region remains a dynamic growth area for us, and we are proud to support RTM’s mission to enhance the media experience for their audience.”

With a proven track record as a global provider of advanced live production technologies, Vislink is at the forefront of IP-based transformations. The company serves an extensive customer base across Asia-Pacific and globally, delivering solutions tailored to the broadcast, public safety, and defense sectors, setting the stage for the next era of connected content.

About Radio Television Malaysia (RTM)

Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) dates back to the establishment of Radio Malaya in April 1946 and is the country's longest active broadcaster. Radio Malaya was renamed Radio Malaysia after Malaysia was formed in September 1963. December the same year saw the establishment of Television Malaysia. Radio Malaysia and Television Malaysia merged in 1969 to form the present-day organization. Radio Television Malaysia currently operates six high-definition television channels and 34 radio stations nationwide as well as an over-the-top streaming service, RTM Klik.

Additional information is available at www.rtm.gov.my .

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions, enabling broadcasters, defense and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink provides live streaming solutions using RF, bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.”

For more information, visit www.vislink.com.