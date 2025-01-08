Lighten Up! Dogfish Head Flips the Script on New Year’s Resolutions, Celebrates New 30 Minute Light IPA on “Quitter’s Day” with Beer Money & Other Rewards

MILTON, Del., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Year, new you ... er, brew! Dogfish Head kicks off the New Year with the launch of its new 30 Minute Light IPA (4.0% ABV) a hoppy, crisp and crushable beer with all the body and character of a world class IPA, but only 95 calories and 3.6g carbs per 12oz serving. Proving that “light” can still mean flavorful, 30 Minute Light IPA is continually hopped for (you guessed it) 30 minutes for a bold yet easy-drinking, hop-forward beer. Joining Dogfish Head’s iconic “Minute Series,” 30 Minute Light IPA is hitting shelves and taps nationwide, now.

Dogfish Head’s “Minute Series” – featuring fan-favorites like 60 Minute IPA, 90 Minute Imperial IPA, 75 Minute IPA and 120 Minute IPA – is a collection of continually hopped IPAs known for their abundantly hoppy but not crushingly bitter flavor profiles. The debut of 30 Minute Light IPA marks the first addition to the “Minute Series” since 2011.

“I came up with the process of continual hopping back in 2001, after seeing a chef on TV continually peppering his soup,” said Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer, Sam Calagione. “The chef said adding pepper to his soup in small increments throughout its simmering would add depth and balance to his dish. Then it hit me – if it works for soup, why not beer? Now, our original continual hopping invention sits in the permanent collections at the Smithsonian Museum. By continually hopping 30 Minute Light IPA, we cracked the code on an approachable, lighter IPA option that doesn’t sacrifice on taste or quality.”

To celebrate the launch of 30 Minute Light IPA – which coincides with New Year’s Resolution season – Dogfish Head is celebrating “Quitters Day” by rewarding fans who give up on their resolutions early with beer money and medals.

WHY QUITTER’S DAY?

While millions of Americans begin their New Year’s resolutions with the best of intentions, as many as 80% of people reportedly abandon their newly set goals by the second Friday in January, a day that has lovingly been dubbed “Quitter’s Day.” But who said failing at a New Year’s resolution should be seen as a bad thing?

Dogfish Head surveyed 1,000 Americans (21+) with Dynata1 to uncover the hidden truths about New Year’s resolution abandonment and explore why embracing our imperfections might be even more fulfilling than sticking to a long-time resolution. The survey revealed:

More than half of Americans made New Year’s resolutions in 2024, but only 1 in 3 people saw their goals through to completion.

Of Americans that made a New Year’s resolution in 2024, a quarter purposely set easily achievable goals, so they would be less likely to quit.

Those who didn’t complete their New Year’s resolutions in 2024 cited lack of motivation (29%) and lack of time (24%) as the leading factors.

Nearly a quarter of Americans who did not set resolutions in 2024 made that choice because they felt they wouldn’t stick to them.

40% of Americans shared they prefer to set short-term resolutions, as they are motivated by quick wins.

1Online survey of 1,000 LDA (21+) Americans commissioned by Dogfish Head through independent research firm Dynata. Survey was conducted from December 19-20, 2024.

The bottom line? People need to LIGHTEN UP! That’s why, instead of shaming folks for throwing in the towel on their resolutions early, Dogfish Head is raising a glass of its new 30 Minute Light IPA to celebrate their short-lived successes as part of life’s off-centered journey.

“It’s trying that counts! Since 1995, Dogfish has been dedicated to exploring goodness of all kinds, and our ‘failures’ have only fueled our creativity,” said Calagione. “For me, getting the process of continual hopping right took some time. And guess what? I failed … a lot! But those ‘failures’ were also celebrations, because they got me closer to my goal.”

DID SOMEONE SAY FREE BEER MONEY?

We sure did! Now through January 16, Dogfish fans can visit www.dogfish.com/quitters-day to share stories of their New Year’s resolution fails. Folks with the top 300 entries* will score $30 in beer money to purchase some 30 Minute Light IPA. Not to mention, they will also receive an official “Quitter’s Day” participation medal … because at Dogfish Head, everyone’s a winner!

HAVE YOUR BEER AND EAT IT TOO!

Want to take your Quitter’s Day celebration to the next level? Dogfish Head teamed up with Maryland-based Smith Island Baking Company (SIBC) to create the perfect sweet treat just for the occasion – a 30 Minute Light IPA-infused Smith Island Cake.

Beer-infused cake?! That’s right … not only is the batter for this made-from-scratch, eight-layer, yellow cake is infused with 30 Minute Light IPA, but the cake’s vanilla and orange buttercream frosting includes orange zest to accentuate the beer’s tropical hop characteristics. A delicious pairing for a pint of 30 Minute Light IPA, this limited-edition cake will be available for purchase nationwide via www.goldbelly.com, starting on Quitter’s Day, Friday, January 10. And for those local to coastal Delaware, Dogfish Head’s Milton and Rehoboth Beach locations will also feature this collaborative treat on their menus, while supplies last.

For more about Dogfish Head and 30 Minute Light IPA, please visit www.dogfish.com. To enter Dogfish Head’s “Quitter’s Day” contest, check out www.dogfish.com/quitters-day. Learn about Goldbelly and Smith Island Baking Company at www.goldbelly.com and www.smithislandcake.com, respectively.

*Contest open to U.S. residents, 21+. Entries will be judged on creativity, originality and love of Dogfish Head. Full rules available at www.dogfish.com/quitters-day.

Dogfish Head® 30 MinuteTM Light IPA, Light India Pale Ale, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery; Dogfish Head® 60 Minute® IPA, India Pale Ale, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery; Dogfish Head® 75 Minute® IPA, India Pale Ale, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery; Dogfish Head® 90 Minute® IPA, Imperial India Pale Ale, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery; Dogfish Head® 120 Minute® IPA, Imperial India Pale Ale, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery; Explore Goodness. Drink Responsibly. ©2025 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Dogfish.Com.

XXX

ABOUT DOGFISH HEAD:

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened nearly 30 years ago. Dedicated to exploring goodness of all kinds, Dogfish Head later expanded its beverage artistry beyond just craft beer to produce award-winning portfolios of full-proof spirits – whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums and more – and spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. A Boston Beer Company brand and proud supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish Head is a Delaware-based entity consisting of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and tasting room; Dogfish Head Distilling Co., a production distillery; Brewings & Eats, a brewpub and live music venue; Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot; and the Dogfish INN, a beer-themed, canal-front hotel. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit www.dogfish.com or follow the brand on social media.

Attachments