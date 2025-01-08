Physical Rehabilitation Network Expands Leadership Team with Key Promotions and a New Appointment

Frisco, Texas, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading US-based, owner-operator of over 200 physical therapy clinics, is excited to announce the promotion of Kim Rosenlund to Chief Growth Officer, alongside the elevation of Alyson Vasconcellos to Vice President of Operations for California’s LA/OC markets and the addition of Kerry Winz as Vice President of Front Desk Operations. PRN’s recent leadership changes highlight a continued focus on supporting team growth and ensuring the highest level of care for patients. These transitions are part of PRN’s effort to match leadership strengths with the evolving needs of its clinics and communities.

"Kim, Kerry, and Alyson bring a leadership approach that reflects PRN’s focus on growth, collaboration, and supporting both our teams and patients," said Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN. "These changes are an important step in helping PRN grow stronger - ensuring our clinics have the leadership they need, our teams have the tools to thrive, and our patients continue to receive the exceptional care they deserve. It’s about creating a culture where people feel valued, careers have purpose, and we all move forward together."

Kim Rosenlund Promoted to Chief Growth Officer

Kim Rosenlund has been named PRN’s Chief Growth Officer, a role that reflects her exceptional contributions and strategic leadership over the years. Previously serving as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Kim has played a pivotal role in shaping and elevating PRN’s brand. Her innovative approach to digital marketing, sales operations, and patient engagement has strengthened connections across the organization and positioned PRN as a trusted leader in physical therapy. As Chief Growth Officer, Kim will take on expanded responsibilities, overseeing marketing, sales, communications, workers' compensation, and strategic partnerships. Her promotion signals PRN’s focus on innovation and sustainable growth.

Welcoming Kerry Winz as Vice President of Front Desk Operations

Kerry Winz joins PRN as Vice President of Front Desk Operations, bringing more than 30 years of experience in healthcare. Kerry’s expertise in Revenue Cycle Management and her talent for building effective teams will play a vital role in optimizing front desk processes and enhancing patient experiences across PRN’s clinic network.

Alyson Vasconcellos Steps into Vice President Role for LA/OC Markets

Alyson Vasconcellos has been promoted to Vice President of Operations for PRN's Los Angeles and Orange County markets in California. After serving as Regional Director of Operations for more than three years, Alyson’s leadership has been essential in supporting clinic teams and driving growth in Southern California. Her experience as a physical therapist and mentor has built a foundation of success for clinics in her region.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is a leading owner-operator of more than 200 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 16 states in the western and central regions of the United States. Boasting a differentiated delivery model, PRN integrates owning, managing and developing physical therapy locations and brands as well as establishing Health System Joint Ventures and PT practice partnerships with its value-based, people-first and outcomes-driven care delivery solutions. PRN’s growing network of distinguished regional brands offers a full range of treatment services, including outpatient physical therapy, workplace ergonomics, workers’ compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors. PRN proudly supports over 1,700 physical therapy experts, offering many developmental pathways committed to comprehensive patient care and building leaders of tomorrow.

