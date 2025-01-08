Antibodies Contract Manufacturing Market Research 2024 with Global Long-term Forecasts to 2035: Expansion of Emerging Markets, Personalized Medicine, Therapeutic Antibodies Demand Fueling Growth

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibodies Contract Manufacturing Market by Product, by Source, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antibodies contract manufacturing market is estimated to be USD 17.82 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 51.56 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The growing need for therapeutic antibodies, technological developments in antibody production, the expansion of emerging markets, and the increased emphasis on personalized medicine will drive the market.







The rapid evolution of biotechnology has given rise to innovative antibody-based therapies, offering enhanced efficacy and specificity. For instance, Lonza's recent introduction of a new filling line in October 2023, dedicated to the commercial supply of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs). This state-of-the-art cGMP facility in Stein, Switzerland, is equipped to handle and fill bioconjugates for commercial distribution, underscoring the growing demand for advanced therapies and the industry's commitment to meeting these needs.



By product, the monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global antibodies contract manufacturing market in 2024 owing to their widespread application in oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases and their dominance as a standard of care in various therapies.

For instance, Allterum Therapeutics and GBI Biomanufacturing formed a strategic alliance in October 2024 to develop a therapeutic antibody for clinical trials. The primary goal of this partnership is to produce 4A10, Allterum's lead candidate, a monoclonal antibody that targets CD127, which is linked to a number of malignancies. Additionally, the polyclonal antibodies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for polyclonal antibodies in diagnostics, research applications, and as therapeutic agents in rare and emerging disease areas.



By source, the mammalian segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global antibodies contract manufacturing market in 2024 owing to the high productivity and ability of mammalian cell lines to produce complex, glycosylated antibodies with human-like properties, meeting regulatory and therapeutic requirements. For instance, Lonza declared in March 2024 that it would pay USD 1.2 billion in cash to purchase Genentech's manufacturing plant in Vacaville, California. Lonza's large-scale biologics manufacturing capabilities will be improved by this acquisition, especially for clinical studies and commercial mammalian contract manufacturing. Additionally, the microbial source segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its cost-effectiveness, shorter production timelines, and advancements in microbial expression systems enabling high-yield antibody production.



By end-user, the biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global antibodies contract manufacturing market in 2024 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing outsourcing trends to reduce manufacturing costs, focus on accelerating R&D activities, and the growing pipeline of therapeutic antibodies requiring specialized large-scale production capabilities. For instance, Catalent's acquisition by Novo Holdings in February 2024 and the expansion of its facilities in Europe bolster its capacity to produce antibodies, with a focus on small molecules and biologics for advanced therapeutics. This growth is consistent with their plan to enhance their treatment portfolio, which includes gene and cell therapies. A sizable product pipeline has been developed as a result of the biopharmaceuticals' robust growth.



North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of well-established biopharmaceutical companies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, high investment in antibody R&D, and early adoption of innovative manufacturing technologies.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding biopharmaceutical industry, increasing investments in antibody manufacturing capacities, supportive government initiatives, and cost-effective production advantages offered by countries like China and India. For instance, Samsung Biologics and LegoChem Biosciences collaborated to develop and produce ADCs in February 2024. As per the agreement, the business would provide LegoChem Biosciences with antibody development and therapeutic substance manufacturing services as part of its ADC program, which is intended to treat solid tumors.

