Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Booms with AI, Biomarkers, and Cutting-Edge Imaging Technologies - Market Set to Surge from $11.68 Billion in 2024 to $27.95 Billion by 2035

The global heart attack diagnostics market size was estimated to be USD 11.68 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 27.95 billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 8.26% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will go up as a result of rising rates of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), technological advancements, increased healthcare awareness, government funding and initiatives, and an increase in diagnostic centers and laboratories.







Ongoing innovations in diagnostic technologies, such as biomarkers, advanced imaging techniques, and AI-powered diagnostic tools, are significantly enhancing the accuracy and speed of heart attack diagnoses. The emergence of high-sensitivity troponin tests has notably improved early detection capabilities, contributing to the growth of the healthcare market. A recent example is the introduction of Caption AI by GE Healthcare in April 2024, which is integrated into the Vscan Air SL. This advancement expands access to cardiac care by enabling a broader range of clinicians and medical professionals to effectively capture diagnostic-quality cardiac images.



By type, the non-invasive tests segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global heart attack diagnostics market in 2024 owing to the growing preference for safer, more accessible, and patient-friendly diagnostic options that eliminate the risks associated with surgical procedures, coupled with advancements in imaging technologies such as CT and MRI scans. For instance, in November 2023, a late-breaking science study from a Taiwanese hospital that was presented at the Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association 2023 revealed that the use of technology incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and electrocardiogram (EKG) testing for patients experiencing a heart attack reduced the time it took to diagnose and send patients for treatment by nearly ten minutes. Additionally, the minimally invasive procedures segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for faster recovery times, fewer complications, and lower overall costs, as well as the development of more precise catheter-based diagnostic methods.



By test, the ECG segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global heart attack diagnostics market in 2024 owing to the widespread availability, cost-effectiveness, and high reliability of electrocardiography in diagnosing acute myocardial infarction and monitoring heart health in both emergency and routine care settings. For instance, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, a company that uses AI to advance precision cardiovascular treatment, declared that PrecisionCHD would be available in February 2023. An integrated genetic and epigenetic blood test called PrecisionCHD is used to detect coronary heart disease early. Additionally, the CCT segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for detailed, non-invasive imaging that provides high accuracy in detecting coronary artery disease and early-stage heart conditions.



By end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global heart attack diagnostics market in 2024 owing to the presence of advanced diagnostic infrastructure, availability of skilled healthcare professionals, and the high number of emergency cases handled in these settings. For instance, Philips announced in June 2024 the debut of the Philips Cardiac Workstation, which is intended to revolutionize diagnostic cardiology in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Europe by improving patient care and expediting clinical decision-making. Additionally, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the shift toward outpatient care, growing preference for cost-effective, convenient diagnostic services, and the increasing number of specialized centers focusing on cardiovascular care.



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, and significant healthcare expenditure, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness of heart health, increasing healthcare spending, and the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases due to urbanization and lifestyle changes in countries like China and India. For instance, Roche presented a lab of the future exhibit in July 2024 during the 2024 Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo, which took place in Chicago from July 28 to August 1. Attendees will get the chance to see firsthand how Roche's expanding array of integrated systems and data solutions saves resources, streamlines processes, and improves patient outcomes.



