SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Dave Inc. (DAVE) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DAVE) complied with federal securities laws. On December 30, 2024, the Justice Department (“DOJ”) announced that it had filed an amended complaint against the Company on behalf of the Federal Trade Commission. As explained by the DOJ, the lawsuit alleges “that the [D]efendants misled consumers by deceptively advertising Dave’s cash advances, charging hidden fees, misrepresenting how Dave uses customers’ tips and charging recurring monthly fees without providing a simple mechanism to cancel them.” Following this announcement, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

