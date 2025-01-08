Emperor DEX Announces its Launch on the 15th of January 2025

Dubai, UAE, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emperor DEX is set to launch on the 15th of January 2025. Emperor DEX is a revolutionary decentralized exchange on Solana that sets new standards for transparency, functionality, and community rewards. Built by traders for traders, it’s more than just a platform—it’s a hub for advanced tools, real-time analytics, and a community-first approach. With Emperor DEX, the majority of profits flow back to the users through innovative tokenomics and $PEN rewards, redefining what a DeFi ecosystem can achieve.





Key Features:

- Real-time trading tools: Solana Heatmaps, Whale Alerts, and Token Lifecycle Predictions.

- Community-centric rewards: NFTs with fee discounts, reward boosts, and profit-sharing.

- Low fees, advanced functionality, and unparalleled transparency to elevate your trading experience.



Recent Milestones

- Core DEX features complete, beta demo live.

- Developed NFT utility for fee discounts and rewards for locking in tokens.

- Partnerships established with influencers and crypto communities.

- Active community growth



About the Team:

Our team consists of blockchain pioneers with contributions to Cosmos, Hedera, Nexo, and Ethereum. With expertise in building arbitrage bots, trading algorithms, and DeFi platforms since 2018, we previously developed PokerStars’ first crypto casino, later acquired post-launch. Emperor is our first community-driven project, aimed at redefining DEX functionality.



Launch Details:

- ICO Date: January 15th, 2025 https://linktr.ee/emperordex

- CEX Listing: Planned for the end of January/beginning of February 2025. Mexc, Bitget, Gate.io and Bitmart.

- TGE: Immediately after ICO.



Partners & Backers:

Strategic partnerships with Solana-focused communities, influencers, and advisory support from blockchain veterans tied to Binance, Nexo, and Hedera.



Launchpads:

- Pinksale (confirmed)

- Kommunitas (confirmed)

- Additional platforms to be announced



Tokenomics:

- Total Supply: 500M $PEN

- ICO Price: $0.06

- Community Rewards: 71%

- Vesting: Designed for long-term stability.



Available Materials:

- Whitepaper: https://wp.emperor.so/

- Documents: https://docs.emperor.so/



Connect with us:

- Telegram: https://t.me/emperordex

- Twitter: https://x.com/Emperoronsol

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emperor.dex/

- Linktree: https://linktr.ee/emperordex







