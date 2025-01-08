JLab Expands College Sports Program with New Playmakers and Basketball Content Series From The Lab To The Court

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab, a leading personal technology and audio brand, is excited to announce their second content series for the 2024 – 2025 college athletic season “From the Lab to the Court”. The series will showcase both male and female college basketball players, highlighting their stories throughout the season, and how their personal interests connect to their work both on and off the court. JLab and college basketball fans alike can enjoy exciting content from the brand and their playmakers throughout the season.

Launched in February 2024, JLab’s College Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) Program aims to support student-athletes athletically and academically, but also as their own person with unique interests. With the announcement of this season's multi-faceted media campaign, JLab continues to develop the program and add outstanding college players to their athletic roster.

Basketball’s culture is a perfect connection of music, fashion and the sport itself. Each player has a unique sense of style and dedication to the sport., inspiring the campaign’s theme – From the Lab to the Court – which will spotlight stand-out men and women players at top universities across the country. The athletes, dubbed “JLab Playmakers,” include:





Hailey Van Lith, Texas Christian University

Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga University

Karoline Striplin, Indiana University

Johnelle Davis, University of Arkansas





“Partnering with JLab is very exciting for me,” said Van Lith. “When I first started checking out their collection, I loved all the styles and colors — it was clear they put personality into their products. I use music to get in the right headspace before games, and JLab helps me tap into that energy in a way that fits my vibe. But what really stood out is how much they care about who we are beyond basketball — as people, not just athletes. That balance really means a lot to me.”

Through the campaign, JLab is honoring these athletes’ work ethic and dedication, both on and off the court. The From the Lab to the Court is the second content series of JLab’s College NIL program, following the football season. The brand has partnered with a total of 58 athletes and 17 D1 schools for the 2024 – 2025 academic year thus far, across various sports, including football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, baseball, golf and more.

“JLab wants to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at their favorite college basketball players and showcase how our products positively impact their lives every day,” said Terra Teat, JLab CMO. “JLab equally showcased our women’s and men’s athletes in this series, and are excited to champion them, their sport, and JLab, all in one campaign.”

The campaign kicks off today, and fans can follow along with these athletes’ journeys by following JLab on Instagram and TikTok.

In addition to these new Playmakers, the brand also boasts a deep roster of the best men’s and women’s college basketball players in the country. To learn more about 2024/2025 JLab Playmakers, and JLab’s college sports program, please visit jlab.com/college.

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we’re innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we’ve been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005. For more information, visit www.jlab.com.