YourUpdateTV speaks with Airbnb.org: When Disaster Strikes, Airbnb.org Answers the Call—And Opens the Door

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As disasters become more frequent and severe, finding safe shelter can be one of the biggest challenges. Recently, Executive Director of Airbnb.org, Christoph Gorder conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to talk about Airbnb.org’s mission and how to get involved.

In 2024, the United States faced an unprecedented wave of natural disasters, with 24 confirmed events resulting in losses exceeding $1 billion. As experts warn that 2025 could bring even greater challenges, Airbnb.org, a nonprofit established by Airbnb, is emerging as a powerful force for good, providing free, temporary housing for individuals and families displaced by these crises.

Airbnb.org responded to some of the most devastating natural disasters in the U.S., including Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Hurricane Beryl in Texas, and wildfires in California and Nevada. By leveraging Airbnb’s extensive network of hosts and listings, Airbnb.org facilitated emergency housing for people impacted by these events, demonstrating the unique strength of its model.

Key Highlights:

1.4 million nights of free, emergency housing provided.

of free, emergency housing provided. 250,000 people displaced by natural disasters and other crises housed.

displaced by natural disasters and other crises housed. Thousands housed during major 2024 U.S. responses, including: Hurricanes Helene and Milton : Nearly 6,000 people. Southern California wildfires : More than 1,100 people. Hurricane Beryl in Texas : Approximately 180 people.



Airbnb.org’s innovative approach leverages the Airbnb platform, hosts, and a global network of nonprofit partners to connect people in need with homes offered for free or at a discount. More than 50,000 hosts worldwide have signed up to support the initiative, with Airbnb hosts contributing an estimated $8 million in recurring donations from their earnings to Airbnb.org.

As the scale and frequency of natural disasters continue to rise, Airbnb.org is committed to expanding its impact. In 2025, the organization aims to help even more people in times of crisis.

To achieve this, Airbnb.org invites the public to contribute. Every dollar donated goes directly toward funding emergency housing for those in need.

Since its launch in December 2020, Airbnb.org has provided 1.4 million nights of free, temporary housing to more than 250,000 people across 134 countries. By mobilizing a global network of hosts and nonprofit partners, Airbnb.org helps communities affected by disasters and crises have a safe place to stay when they need it most.

Join Airbnb.org in making a difference. To learn more or donate, visit www.airbnb.org.

About Airbnb.org

Airbnb.org is a nonprofit organization founded by Airbnb that connects people to emergency housing in times of crisis. Airbnb.org uses the Airbnb platform to connect people who need a place to stay with Airbnb hosts willing to share theirs, many for free or at a discount. 100% of all donations go directly to providing emergency housing in times of crisis, making all Airbnb.org stays completely free. Since its founding in 2020, Airbnb.org has provided 1.4 million nights of free, temporary housing to more than 250,000 people across 134 countries.

About Christoph Gorder

Christoph Gorder is the executive director of Airbnb.org, a nonprofit dedicated to providing free temporary housing to people displaced by disasters and conflict around the world.

Prior to joining Airbnb.org in 2023, Christoph spent more than a decade as the chief global water officer of charity: water, where he oversaw the organization’s expansion in 22 countries and helped provide clean water to over fifteen million people. Christoph spent the first fourteen years of his career at Americares, leading disaster response operations and managing large-scale healthcare programs around the world.

Christoph grew up in the Central African Republic and Nigeria, and currently lives in Utah with his wife and two children.

