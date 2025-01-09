Apple iSports Group, Inc. Boosts Strategic Leadership with the Appointment of Lyndon Hsu to the Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple iSports Group, Inc. (OTC-QB: AAPI) (“Company” or “Apple iSports” or “AiS”), a digital sports entertainment and gaming company providing sports betting and streaming solutions, today announced the appointment of Mr. Lyndon Hsu (age 59) to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective December 30, 2024.

Mr. Hsu has extensive experience in investment banking, including mergers and acquisitions. Throughout his career, he has advised on transactions exceeding $1 trillion (USD) in value and has established himself as a trusted advisor to several world-leading corporations and investors. He has held senior leadership roles at global financial institutions, including Standard Chartered (where he was the Global Head of Leveraged and Structured Solutions), HSBC (head of Leverage and Acquisition Financing - Asia Pacific region), Credit Suisse, and ANZ Banking Group. As a former Managing Director and Global Head of Leveraged and Structured Solutions at Standard Chartered, Mr. Hsu has spearheaded multibillion - dollar transactions across key global markets and closed over $500 billion (USD) in corporate finance enterprise value transactions.

In addition, he is an entrepreneur and investor with significant experience in the gaming industry, bringing 30 years of experience in sports gaming, including 20 years as co-chairman of the Victorian Bookmakers’ Association. He was also the founding chairman and board member of BetCloud Pty Ltd, Melbourne, Australia, a wagering and data science company in Melbourne. Mr. Hsu holds a BEc (Hons) from La Trobe University (Australia) and a M.Com (Finance) from the University of Melbourne, Australia.

“We are excited and very fortunate to have Mr. Hsu join our board of directors. He brings over three decades of executive experience in corporate finance and governance with an excellent strategic vision,” said Mr. Joe Martinez, the Company’s Chairman & CEO. “His appointment will strengthen our leadership team as we continue to build Apple iSports into a global iGaming and entertainment company with a potential up-listing to the NASDAQ Stock Exchange when the timing is right. His connections in corporate finance and business as an executive and successful entrepreneur bring much-needed talent to our Company.”

Mr. Hsu commented, “I am deeply honored to join the Board of Directors at Apple iSports, especially during the global dynamic change for the sectors we want to participate in. I am impressed by the Company’s innovative culture, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to further strengthen Apple iSports’ strategic direction and enhance shareholder value.”

“Mr. Hsu’s unparalleled experience in corporate finance and leadership aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and innovation,” said Melbourne Australia executive Marino Sussich. Mr. Sussich is a member of the board and the founder of AiS, who, in his own right, is a serial entrepreneur. He concurred that the addition of Mr. Hsu would have a significant impact on Australia and the Pacific Rim, in addition to other global markets.

Mr. Martinez added, “Mr. Hsu’s proven history of success in driving transformational business strategies and his deep understanding of global markets make him an invaluable asset to the Company. His appointment reflects our unwavering dedication to operational excellence and strategic foresight as well as Board independence. It underscores Apple iSports’ commitment to building a world-class leadership team capable of navigating the complexities of scaling in a competitive market. By adding Mr. Hsu to the board of directors, we are making a commitment and a statement to our shareholders and employees that we are putting in place the infrastructure for our business development as the cornerstone of the Company’s future direction.” Mr. Martinez concluded, “This approach aligns with current trends in corporate governance, where boards play a critical role in overseeing company strategy, risk management, and regulatory compliance.”

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements related to the Company’s planned NASDAQ listing and strategic growth initiatives. Actual results may differ due to market conditions and other factors. Apple iSports Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Apple iSports Group (AiS)

The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is an emerging sports and racing content provider. Core offerings include a 24/7 linear streaming channel that supports live sports and sports documentaries, betting and fantasy games platforms, racing and sports recaps, news, and podcasts.

The AiS platform also features leading-edge, AI-driven informatics to empower customers to make informed and educated selections, along with tight integration between fantasy sports and wagering, creating solid communities around sports. In the future, the platform intends to support eSports and Metaverse applications with global reach. In addition, AiS is working closely with a California-based company that integrates technology that will reduce latency, reduce CPU utilization, and provide a state-of-the-art encryption algorithm that does not impact bandwidth like other products currently in the market. The benefit is that when fully implemented into the AiS platform, high-speed cell phone and broadband connections will be faster and more secure.

The core team behind the platform has over four decades of regulated sports and racing betting experience in regulated markets in Australia, the UK, and Europe. It now brings that experience to the U.S., complemented by powerful corporate and finance capabilities.

