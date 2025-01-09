Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Market Soars with Emerging Technologies Driving Decarbonized Air Travel: Power-to-Liquid and Advanced Biofuels Propel SAF Market Toward Net-Zero Emissions in Aviation

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) - Market and Technology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aviation industry, while essential to global connectivity, has a significant carbon footprint. As the world grapples with climate change, there's an urgent need to decarbonize this sector. Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) offer a promising solution. These fuels, derived from sustainable sources like biomass, waste, and captured carbon, can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional jet fuel.

By transitioning to SAF, the aviation industry can make substantial strides towards achieving its sustainability goals. SAF not only reduces emissions but also improves air quality and enhances energy security. It's a crucial step in creating a more environmentally friendly future for air travel.

This comprehensive study delves into the current state of the SAF market, analyses emerging technologies, and provides valuable insights into future trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Trends and Insights

1.2 Main Findings

1.2.1 Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) market summary by Region

1.2.2 Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) market summary by Pathway

1.2.3 Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) market summary by Platform

1.3 Key Conclusions

2 Introduction

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology overview

Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA)

Fischer-Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK)

Alcohol-to-Jet Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (ATJ-SPK)

Synthesized Iso-Paraffins (SIP)

Catalytic Hydrothermolysis Jet (CHJ)

Power-to-Liquid (PtL)

Hydrothermal Liquefaction (HTL)

3.2 Comparative Analysis and Future Outlook

3.3 Types of Biomass for Sustainable Aviation Fuels

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

Current status of SAF in the aviation market

SAF production cost

SAF production pathways

Key challenges facing SAF production

Opportunities offered by SAF

Roadmap for SAF suppliers

4.2 Sustainable Aviation fuel market volume distribution over forecast period by Region

4.3 Competitive landscape

Neste Corporation

TotalEnergies

World Energy

LanzaJet

5 Market Dynamics and Forecast Factors

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Trends

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

6 Country Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 North American Countries

6.3 European Countries

6.4 Asia-Pacific Countries

6.5 Middle Eastern and African Countries

6.6 Latin American Countries

7 Market Forecast to 2033 by Region

7.1 Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) Market by Region overview

7.2 Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) market Region by Pathway overview

7.3 Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) market Region by Platform overview

8 Market Forecast to 2033 by Pathway

8.1 Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) Market by Pathway overview

8.2 Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) market Pathway by Region overview

Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids market by Region overview

Fischer-Fischer-Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene with biomass feedstock market by Region overview

Alcohol to Jet with biomass feedstock market by Region overview

Other processes with biomass feedstock market by Region overview

FT with renewable electricity, water, and CO2 market by Region overview

8.3 Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) market Pathway by Platform overview

Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids market by Platform overview

Fischer-Fischer-Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene with biomass feedstock market by Platform overview

Alcohol to Jet with biomass feedstock market by Platform overview

Other processes with biomass feedstock market by Platform overview

FT with renewable electricity, water, and CO2 market by Platform overview

9 Market Forecast to 2033 by Platform

9.1 Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) Market by Platform overview

9.2 Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) market Platform by Region overview

9.3 Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) market Platform by Pathway overview

10 Impact Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Forecast factors and Market Impact

11 Leading Companies

Neste

World Energy

LanzaJet

Alder Fuels

Gevo

SkyNRG (Netherlands)

TotalEnergies

Shell

Eni

BP

