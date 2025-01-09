White Inorganic Pigments Market to USD 39.14 Billion by 2032, Owing to Increasing Demand for Durable, High-Performance Coatings in Key Industries

Austin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest research report of SNS Insider, “The White Inorganic Pigments Market size was estimated at USD 24.14 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 39.14 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Growth and Innovation in the White Inorganic Pigments Market: Trends, Sustainability, and Expanding Applications

The White Inorganic Pigments Market has seen significant growth due to its widespread use in various industries, including paints and coatings, plastics, and construction. These pigments, primarily titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, and lithopone, are valued for their excellent opacity, brightness, and UV resistance. As demand increases for durable and high-performance coatings in automotive, industrial, and architectural applications, white inorganic pigments are gaining traction due to their superior light stability and non-toxic properties. The shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable products has also driven innovation in the market, with a growing emphasis on reducing environmental impact through improved production techniques and the development of more efficient formulations. In addition, the rise of the construction and automotive sectors, particularly in emerging economies, continues to provide a significant boost to market growth. Furthermore, the expanding use of white inorganic pigments in packaging, textiles, and personal care products is creating new opportunities.





Key Players:

Altana AG (TiO2-based pigments)

BASF SE (BASF TiO2, Satintone)

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (Titanium Dioxide Pigments)

Cathay Industries Group (Titanium Dioxide Pigments, Cathay TiO2)

Clariant International Ltd. (White pigments, TiO2)

Cristal (Titanium Dioxide, TiO2-based pigments)

Ferro Corporation (Titanium Dioxide Pigments, Ferro White Pigments)

Gharda Chemicals Limited (Titanium Dioxide Pigments, TiO2)

Heubach GmbH (White inorganic pigments, TiO2)

KRONOS Worldwide Inc. (Titanium Dioxide Pigments, Kronos TiO2)

Lanxess AG (Titanium Dioxide Pigments, Bayertitan)

Venator Materials PLC (Titanium Dioxide, Venator TiO2)

The Chemours Company (TiO2, Ti-Pure)

Tronox Holdings plc (Titanium Dioxide Pigments, Tronox TiO2)

Lomon Billions Group (Titanium Dioxide Pigments)

ISCA Group (Inorganic White Pigments, TiO2)

Yunnan Tin Company (Titanium Dioxide Pigments)

Sachtleben Chemie GmbH (Titanium Dioxide)

Taiwan Chemicals Company (White Pigments, Titanium Dioxide)

Shandong Dongjia Group (Titanium Dioxide Pigments)

White Inorganic Pigments Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 24.14 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 39.14 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.52% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product Type (Aluminium Silicate, Calcium Silicate, Calcium Carbonate, Silica, Titanium Dioxide, Zinc Oxide, Others)

• By Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Plastics, Cosmetics, Paper, Inks, Others) Key Drivers • The global rise in construction and infrastructure development, particularly in developing economies, is driving the demand for white inorganic pigments, essential for durable, high-quality paints and coatings used in buildings and infrastructure.

Shifting to Sustainability: The Rise of White Inorganic Pigments in Response to Eco-Friendly Demands

As consumer and industry demand for eco-friendly, non-toxic products rises, there has been a shift towards using white inorganic pigments, especially titanium dioxide. This trend is driven by increasing environmental sustainability regulations and the desire for safer alternatives to organic pigments. Manufacturers are increasingly selecting white inorganic pigments that meet stringent safety and environmental standards, ensuring they comply with regulations while addressing consumer concerns about toxicity and environmental impact. These initiatives are fostering a more sustainable approach to pigment production, aligning with broader goals of reducing ecological footprints and promoting environmentally responsible manufacturing practices.

Market Leadership in Titanium Dioxide (TiO₂): Dominance in Product Type and Application Sectors

By Product Type: The Titanium Dioxide (TiO₂) segment dominated with the market share over 38% in 2023. This leadership is attributed to the pigment’s exceptional opacity, UV resistance, and durability. Titanium dioxide is widely utilized in various industries, including paints, coatings, plastics, and paper, due to its ability to enhance product quality and extend longevity, making it the preferred choice in these applications.

By Application: The Paints & Coatings segment dominated with the market share over 32% in 2023. This dominance is driven by the extensive use of white inorganic pigments, especially titanium dioxide, which offers crucial attributes such as opacity, color uniformity, and UV resistance. The growing demand for high-performance coatings in the construction, automotive, and industrial sectors continues to fuel the expansion of this segment, as paints and coatings play a key role in enhancing product durability and visual appeal.

Asia-Pacific Leads White Inorganic Pigment Market with Over 35% Share in 2023, While North America Sees Rapid Growth Driven by Eco-Friendly Trends

Asia-Pacific region dominated with the market share over 35% in 2023. The region's dominance is largely attributed to countries like China and India, which are home to well-established manufacturing hubs. Key industries in these nations, including automotive, construction, and coatings, extensively rely on white inorganic pigments for a range of applications. Factors such as rapid industrialization, urbanization, and large-scale infrastructure development are driving significant growth in this market. Moreover, increased focus on environmental sustainability and stricter regulations are boosting the demand for high-quality pigments that are more environmentally compatible.

North America is witnessing the fastest market growth, primarily driven by the rising demand for white inorganic pigments in paints, coatings, and plastics. The ongoing shift toward eco-friendly and sustainable pigments plays a pivotal role in this expansion. As industries prioritize reducing their environmental impact, there is a growing preference for pigments that are not only safer but also more durable. Furthermore, advancements in industrial processes, such as the optimization of pigment production methods, are accelerating market growth in the region.

Recent Developments

In January 31, 2024: Lomon Billions revealed its involvement in PAINTINDIA 2024 in Mumbai, highlighting its broad selection of TiO₂ pigments for coatings and inks. With a TiO₂ pigment production capacity of 1,510kt across six facilities in China, the company is actively expanding its operations and presenting new products such as Lomon Billions BLR-891 for coatings and Lomon Billions TR53 for printing inks.

