EagleBank Adds New Market Executive and Two Relationship Managers to C&I Lending Team

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleBank (NASDAQ: EGBN), one of the largest community banks in the Washington, D.C. area, today announced that Bryan Pynchon will join the Bank as a C&I Market Executive for Maryland and Ian Joseph and Andrew Brkic as Relationship Managers (RMs) under Pynchon’s leadership, as of January 6, 2025. In their respective roles, the new team members will work to advance EagleBank’s goal of expanding its robust, diverse, and stable C&I portfolio.

“The talent that we put in front of clients is a point of pride for Eagle and adding Bryan, Ian and Andrew to the team will even further enhance our position as the go-to commercial lender in the Greater Washington community,” said Evelyn Lee, Chief Lending Officer for C&I at EagleBank. “In 2025, our priority is to leverage Eagle’s truly local decision-making and client-centric approach to drive growth for the Bank. These new members of our team, with their decades of knowledge from large financial institutions and commitment to serving clients with excellence, will be pivotal in supporting our resolute commitment to C&I growth.”

Pynchon and his team of RMs join EagleBank most recently from Capital One Bank, where they served on the Mid-Atlantic Commercial Banking team. Pynchon worked with Capital One for 14 years, most recently as Section Manager, Mid-Atlantic Commercial Banking. Joseph worked at Capital One for eight years, six of those as Managing Director, Mid-Atlantic Commercial Banking, and Brkic worked for 11 years as Managing Director, Relationship Manager, Commercial Banking. The team members are all experts in the DMV region, having each lived and worked in the area for more than 20 years, and their strong dynamic will propel EagleBank’s goals for 2025.

“Alongside my trusted colleagues, we will help lead the charge in growing C&I relationships and deposits at EagleBank,” said Pynchon. “In my decades living and working in the DMV, EagleBank’s long standing commitment to the community has stood out to me, and I look forward to playing a role in strengthening the economic fabric of our region during this time of dynamic growth for the Bank.”

