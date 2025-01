Esperion to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

– Leading Physician Expert to Discuss Continued Unmet Need in LDL-Cholesterol Management to Prevent Cardiovascular Disease –

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event to discuss the real-world use of NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe).

The event will be led by LeAnne Bloedon, VP, Head of Clinical Development at Esperion and will feature a discussion with:

Patrick Moriarty, M.D., Professor of Medicine at The University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas and Director of Clinical Pharmacology at the Atherosclerosis & Lipid-Apheresis Center.



Registration for the KOL webinar can be found here. A live audio webcast can be accessed on the investor and media section of the Esperion website. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing new medicines to market that address unmet needs of patients and healthcare professionals. The Company developed and is commercializing the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for patients who are at risk for cardiovascular disease and are struggling with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). These medications are supported by the nearly 14,000 patient CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial. Esperion continues to build on its success with its next generation program which is focused on developing ATP citrate lyase inhibitors (ACLYi). New insights into the structure and function of ACLYi fully enables rational drug design and the opportunity to develop highly potent and specific inhibitors with allosteric mechanisms.

Esperion continues to evolve into a leading global biopharmaceutical company through commercial execution, international partnerships and collaborations and advancement of its pre-clinical pipeline. For more information, visit esperion.com and esperionscience.com and follow Esperion on LinkedIn and X.

