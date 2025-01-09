NUMERATOR GROWS CANADIAN STATIC PANEL TO 20,000 HOUSEHOLDS, MARKING THREE CONSECUTIVE YEARS OF EXPANSION

CHICAGO, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a leading data and tech company serving the market research space with proprietary first-party consumer data, today announced its Canadian Static OmniPanel will expand to 20K Canadian households in April 2025. This panel expansion represents a 66% increase in static panel size since launching the Canadian OmniPanel in 2020 and will coincide with the U.S. panel expansion -- increasing sample and consumer understanding across all of North America.

Numerator’s consumer app, Receipt Hog, has over 700K active users in Canada from which 20,000 static panelists are selected to ensure close alignment to Canadian census data. This significant coverage of panelists allows Numerator to uphold the highest panelist standards in the Canadian market, requiring a minimum of one trip submission per month for 12 consecutive months. On average, static panelists exceed this requirement, sharing over 30 trips per month.

“Our easy-to-use app simplifies the process for panelists to share trips, resulting in an average of 2 million trips submitted each month, creating a larger, more representative raw data set of Canadian consumer behaviour,” said Sean Martin, General Manager, Canada, Numerator.“ As our trip volume continues to grow, our investments in single source digital data collection and advanced data processing have allowed us to deliver three consecutive years of static panel expansion, giving Canadian manufacturers and retailers the highest quality data to navigate their rapidly changing environment with confidence.”

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.