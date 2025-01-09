Modular Data Center Market Report by Component, Data Center Size, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2024-2032 - Compact and Power-Efficient Data Centers Set New Industry Standards

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Data Center Market Report by Component, Data Center Size, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global modular data center market size reached US$ 28.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 93.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during 2023-2032.



Significant growth in the information technology (IT) industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of cloud computing solutions across medium- and large-scale organizations is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Enterprises are increasingly deploying micro modular data centers with advanced 5G cell towers for improved network connectivity and enhanced data storage capabilities. In line with this, the advent of the work-from-home (WFH) trend due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the increasing demand for modular data centers for remote storage and access of organizational data.





Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of power-efficient, compact, easy to deploy green data centers with minimal carbon footprint, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These units can also be integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation systems for enhanced operational efficiency.

Other factors, including significant improvements in the telecommunication infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $28.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $93.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Global

