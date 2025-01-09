 Vertex Recognized in Built In’s Esteemed 2025 Best Places to Work Awards

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, was recognized on Built In’s 50 Best Remote Large Places to Work and 100 Best Remote Places to Work lists. This annual awards program recognizes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, celebrating remote-first employers and those in large tech markets across the U.S.

“What an incredible honor to be recognized by Built In – this award validates our commitment to fostering an exceptional global workplace that prioritizes innovation, inclusivity and employee well-being,” said Ann Hollins, Chief People Officer at Vertex. “By embracing a remote-first culture and investing in our people, we're building an environment where our team members are able to thrive and maximize their potential.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings. At Vertex, these include programs such as Business Resource Groups (BRGs), which foster community and belonging, and initiatives such as the Global Day of Service, allowing employees across all work environments to connect through shared purpose and give back to their communities.

“Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Built In CEO and Founder, Maria Christopoulos Katris. “At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor.”

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is the “always on” recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don’t. Designed to help companies hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand global tech professionals visit our site to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities and get hired. Thousands of companies, from fast-growing startups to the largest enterprises rely on Built In. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach technical and expert talent. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,500 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com

