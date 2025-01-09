CentralReach’s AI-powered Clinical Note Solutions, CR NoteGuardAI and CR NoteDraftAI, Gain Rapid Momentum with over 100 Customers Adopting since July

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, is celebrating remarkable success with its AI-powered clinical note solutions, CR NoteGuardAI™ and CR NoteDraftAI™. Since launching in July, the solutions embedded in the company's enterprise platform have already been adopted by over 100 organizations with 800,000+ notes audited and corrected, enabling customers to protect at least $100 million of revenue at risk due to minor errors.

The solutions are part of the company’s initiative to embed its proprietary AI agent, cari™, which leverages a subset of the company’s 4B+ ABA and multi-disciplinary specific clinical and financial anonymized dataset to both audit key clinical and operational activities and complete repetitive tasks across its EMR platform.

CR NoteGuardAI enables providers to audit 100% of clinical notes, automatically identifying and quarantining errors, and assigning follow-up tasks to staff for review post-submission. CR NoteGuardAI customers can also realize significant productivity and note accuracy benefits by adding its CR NoteDraftAI solution. CR NoteDraftAI is CentralReach’s human-in-the-loop AI agent that generates session notes based on collected data. It shifts the role of Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) to that of an editor and quality assurance provider by offering a simple way to review and edit notes before finalizing, ensuring high-quality documentation at the point of service. Together, these solutions reduce audit and revenue clawback risks, improve compliance, and enhance operational efficiency. One provider reported reducing clinical note errors to less than 1% and saving over 80% of the time previously spent on manual audits—time now redirected to client care.

“CR NoteGuardAI has been game-changing,” said Scott Lepley, Director of ABA services at Family Solutions. “From the auditing to the note drafting, we’ve been floored by the level of detail, accuracy, and the speed at which our therapists can now produce quality session notes. It’s made us far more efficient, improved our session quality, and even helped us scale labor costs towards billable activities. Quite frankly, it’s been one of the most impactful changes we’ve implemented in our company in a long time.”

CentralReach also embedded the same cari-powered notes drafting solution into its small therapy EMR, CR Essentials, earlier this year with similar success. Nearly 1,000 clinicians have adopted that solution within the CR Essentials ecosystem with over 50,000 notes generated since the launch.

One of those customers, Cathleen Kowalski, M.Ed., BCBA, Owner of the Learning Garden, shared, “[CentralReach’s] AI reduced my time reviewing session notes from 10 hours a week to 3 hours a week, which was amazing. Staff can [review and] finalize session notes in about 30 seconds instead of spending 5 to 50 minutes after each session. It's been a huge time saver and has allowed us to improve the quality of interventions, see progress quicker, and share information with parents much faster. It has already improved our practice in so many ways."

Additionally, providers have noted that deploying the cari-powered notes solutions have increased RBT retention and improved their ability to attract talent as it simplifies and reduces the administrative burden of note writing on RBTs.

“We’re thrilled by the rapid adoption and impact of CR NoteGuardAI and CR NoteDraftAI in such a short time,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. “Our mission has always been to empower autism and IDD care providers with tools that enhance efficiency and improve outcomes and our AI roadmap is squarely focused on providing solutions that enable CentralReach customers to improve performance in mission critical areas across their businesses. CR NoteGuardAI and CR NoteDraftAI are a testament to that commitment and an example of how this roadmap focus is coming to life, helping providers not only reduce errors and risks but also create an environment where their staff can thrive. They are also just two of many GenAI initiatives we have either in market or in development today as we continue to innovate across the platform to improve efficiency, economics, and outcomes for our customers..”

The company won several recent awards for its AI solutions including two Stevie Awards for technology excellence and made the Inc Best in Business list thanks to CR NoteGuardAI’s impact on autism and IDD care.

For more information on CR NoteGuardAI, visit: www.centralreach.com/products/noteguardai/.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 185,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.